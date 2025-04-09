Bill would split the state health department into two agencies

Rep. John Fitzpatrick of Anaconda says the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services is inefficiently running state health care facilities.

Fitzpatrick takes particular issue with spending on traveling contract staff at the state psychiatric hospital.

“The department did absolutely nothing in the past two years to hire state staff to operate the institution. They had the money, so they took the easy way out and continued to use travelers,” Fitzpatrick says.

State health officials told lawmakers this session they have hired more permanent administrators and medical staff. But they say that it’s still hard to find staff willing to live near the state hospital, which is outside of Butte.

Fitzpatrick’s bill would spin off management of state health care facilities into a new agency. He argues that narrow focus would make those facilities more efficient.

The bill received support from the state employee’s union and some mental health advocates.

But Mary Windecker with the Behavioral Health Alliance of Montana argued the move would add administrative staff and red tape.

Agency leaders didn’t testify in support or opposition to the bill during its committee hearing.

The bill passed with bipartisan support in the House and will now be considered by the Senate.