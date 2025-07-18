Congress approves public media funding cuts

Last night, Congress passed The Rescissions Act of 2025. This package claws back funds previously appropriated to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) totaling $1.1 billion. A simple majority of lawmakers in each chamber approved this package.

Here at Montana Public Radio, we take our responsibility to the citizens of Montana very seriously and will continue to work hard every day to provide the local news, music and cultural programs that represent the unique character of Montana.

While we adjust our plans and determine how best to proceed, we want to take the time to thank every one of you that participated in this process and made your voice heard for public media. Your phone calls, messages and well-wishes have fueled us to keep up the fight for public media. We are acutely aware that this service is a lifeline to so many in our state, and we will navigate these challenging times with as little disruption as possible.

That said, these are funds that we expected to have in October, and we have some tough decisions ahead. This money has been critical to our funding model.

Federal dollars flow to Montana Public Radio through an annual grant from CPB that provides a solid foundation of support for the programs you hear on our airwaves. This Community Service Grant from CPB accounts for about 11 percent of our annual operating budget, or roughly $353,000 this year. The remaining 89% of our funding comes from individual donors, foundations, business sponsorships and The University of Montana. Each piece of our funding puzzle is essential for the work that we do daily.

For more than 50 years, CPB has received bipartisan support as an exemplary public-private partnership serving all Americans. Though it represents just 0.01% of federal spending, CPB funding is the foundation of the public media system, enabling stations like MTPR to deliver noncommercial, high-quality content. For every federal dollar received, stations raise an average of $7 locally.

CPB funding also supports the Public Radio Satellite System (PRSS), the backbone of the nation’s emergency alert system, allowing MTPR to deliver life-saving information during wildfires, severe weather, and national emergencies to nearly every Montanan.

Beyond public safety, CPB strengthens local journalism. Public radio stations serve news deserts, employ 3,000 journalists nationwide, and partner with other media to expand community coverage. MTPR’s team of 10 reporters covers critical topics that impact communities across Montana. Some of that coverage is only possible because of CPB grants.

Public radio also supports local music, artists and cultural identity. CPB grants help stations secure essential music licenses. These vital services are now at risk due to this funding rescission.

In the coming weeks, we will begin implementing our plans to address this funding shortfall and encourage Montanans to stay engaged and informed about how you can help keep MTPR strong.

MTPR has served Montanans for six decades. Our commitment to providing all Montanans with trusted local content and experiences, opportunities for lifelong learning and deep community connections is unwavering. We will continue to stand with — and report to — the people of Montana, ensuring that everyone is seen, heard, valued and informed.

Onward, as we continue the work only public media can do.