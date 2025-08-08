Briefs: Lawsuit targets state abortion protections; Property tax rebates available

Abortion opponents refile suit to remove voter-approved protections

Shaylee Ragar

A conservative group is suing the state over a 2024 ballot initiative enshrining abortion access in the Montana Constitution. It’s their second attempt.

The Montana Family Foundation and two voters previously filed an emergency challenge against the amendment in June with the Montana Supreme Court. They asked the justices to bypass a lower court and block the amendment before it could take effect on July 01.

The lawsuit argued that voters did not have access to the amendment language before voting, as a shortened version was printed on ballots. The high court said the plaintiffs didn’t explain why they couldn’t access the complete ballot language made available by the Secretary of State.

The Montana Family Foundation refiled the suit in Yellowstone County District Court. It argues that passage of the constitutional amendment should be null and void.

Homeowners can file property tax rebate claims starting August 15

Edward F. O’Brien

The Montana Department of Revenue will begin accepting property tax rebate claims on August 15. Qualifying Montanans may be eligible to receive a rebate of up to $400.

Eligible taxpayers must have owned and lived in a Montana residence for at least seven months, and paid property taxes on it. More than 300,000 Montana homeowners may qualify for a rebate this year.

All claims must be filed by October 1.

The amount of money taxpayers will save largely depends on the county they live in and its property tax base.

Other property tax changes signed into law this year include what became known as a "homestead exemption." Moving forward, higher tax burdens will be shifted onto second homes, short-term rentals and large businesses. In turn, that’s supposed to bring taxes down for primary residences and small businesses.