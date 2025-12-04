© 2025 MTPR
Briefs: Housing aid; hunting regulations; Billings gets new state representative

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy,
Nick MottShaylee Ragar
Published December 4, 2025 at 6:32 AM MST

State awards $40 million for housing assistance program
Austin Amestoy

The state Board of Housing Wednesday announced nearly $40 million in federal tax benefits to build or rehabilitate affordable homes. The credits will go to developers in Miles City, Kalispell, Livingston, Billings and Missoula. They’ll pay to build more than 75 new homes and improve 80 others.

The Board of Housing allocates tax credits for affordable housing projects every year. This year’s awarded properties are estimated to create more than 400 jobs and cover $23 million in local wages.

Fish and Wildlife Commission to meet to update hunting regulations
Nick Mott

General rifle season for deer and elk ended on Sunday, but state wildlife managers are already looking ahead to future seasons. The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission will hold its biannual season-setting meeting for big game species from elk to bison to mountain lions on December 4. The Commission will consider quota changes and tweaks to other elements of the 2026 and 2027 hunting seasons.The meeting will start at 8am. Public comment is available in person in Helena or online. Additional details, including an agenda and documents featuring proposed changes and amendments are available at FWP’s Fish and Wildlife Commission website.

Yellowstone County appoints new state representative to fill vacant seat
Shaylee Ragar

Billings has a new representative in the state Legislature. County officials appointed a former drug enforcement agent to fill a vacant seat.

Republican Bill Mercer stepped down from office after being appointed to a federal judgeship. Stacy Zinn will replace him. Zinn is a retired U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency special agent. She previously ran for the U.S. House in 2024, losing to Congressman Troy Downing in the Republican primary.

Zinn will the office through 2026, and could retain after it if she runs for election. She’ll represent the Rimrock neighborhood of Billings at the statehouse.
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

He is best reached by emailing austin.amestoy@umt.edu.
Nick Mott
Nick Mott is a reporter and podcast producer based in Livingston, Montana.
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio.

Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu
