Gallatin County tracks measles exposure across 22 locations

Gallatin County health officials are reporting two new measles cases. The county received confirmation in recent days.

There’s a long list of public spaces where the infected individuals exposed others to the highly infectious virus . The county has at least 22 separate places listed, dating back to Nov. 11.

“We certainly could see additional cases come out of the additional exposure sites to the public,” Gallatin City-County Health Officer Lori Christenson says.

Health officials say that anyone who may have been exposed should confirm their vaccination status. If you’re unsure, health experts recommend getting the MMR vaccine. The two-dose shot is 97% effective in preventing measles infections, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

One of the infected people in Gallatin County visited three public spaces in Missoula on Nov. 22.

