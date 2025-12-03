© 2025 MTPR
Gallatin County tracks measles exposure across 22 locations

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published December 3, 2025 at 6:58 AM MST
Gallatin County health officials are reporting two new measles cases. The county received confirmation in recent days.

There’s a long list of public spaces where the infected individuals exposed others to the highly infectious virus. The county has at least 22 separate places listed, dating back to Nov. 11.

“We certainly could see additional cases come out of the additional exposure sites to the public,” Gallatin City-County Health Officer Lori Christenson says.

Health officials say that anyone who may have been exposed should confirm their vaccination status. If you’re unsure, health experts recommend getting the MMR vaccine. The two-dose shot is 97% effective in preventing measles infections, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

One of the infected people in Gallatin County visited three public spaces in Missoula on Nov. 22.

Learn more about measles and how to prevent infection.

CDC infographic titled "Measles: It Isn’t Just a Little Rash," explaining that measles can be dangerous, especially for babies and young children. It lists common symptoms such as high fever, cough, runny nose, red or watery eyes, and a rash. The graphic highlights serious complications, including pneumonia, brain swelling, and death. It notes that 1 in 5 people with measles will be hospitalized, 1 in 20 children will get pneumonia, and 1 to 3 in 1,000 will die. It urges parents to protect their children with the MMR vaccine and consult a healthcare provider.
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Measles can be dangerous, especially for babies and young children. Common symptoms such as high fever, cough, runny nose, red or watery eyes, and a rash. Serious complications, include pneumonia, brain swelling, and death. The CDC urges parents to protect their children with the MMR vaccine and consult a healthcare provider.
Aaron Bolton
Aaron joined the MTPR team in 2019. He reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.

