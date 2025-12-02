© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Giving Tuesday
Giving Tuesday
When you make your contribution to Montana Public Radio in any amount today, you are investing in trusted news, hand-picked music, children’s programming and so much more.

As part of Giving Tuesday, your gift will help activate a challenge match of $3,000 once 100 people like you make a pledge to MTPR. Thank you so much for your support!

State selects Laurel for new mental health facility

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published December 2, 2025 at 10:13 AM MST

The state health department has been looking for a location to build a new $26.5 million mental health facility in the eastern portion of the state. It had been eyeing Billings, but city officials and residents were reluctant about the idea.

The state then looked for other interested communities. Health officials selected Laurel after the city raised its hand.

State lawmakers approved the funding for the facility last session. The move is part of the state’s overhaul of the mental health system.

The new facility will be for criminal defendants that need mental health treatment before they can stand trial. Defendants can spend months in jail waiting for a bed at the Montana State Hospital in Warm Springs. County prosecutors sometimes drop charges because it takes too long to get mental health care. The new facility will help address that backlog.

The Montana State Hospital in Warm Springs, Montana lost federal funding April of 2022 due to four patient deaths and a violent patient-on-patient assault. Feb. 2, 2022
  1. New state funding aims to provide mental health treatments for inmates
  2. Lawmakers overhaul Montana's mental health system
  3. Proposal would fund a new facility for defendants with severe mental illness
  4. Montanans with severe mental illness face a cycle of crisis and homelessness

Tags
Montana News Health careMental HealthMontana Department of Public Health and Human ServicesMontana State Hospital
Aaron Bolton
Aaron joined the MTPR team in 2019. He reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.

aaron@mtpr.org or call/text at 612-799-1269
See stories by Aaron Bolton
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information