Laurel city council pushes back on annexation for mental health facility

The Laurel City Council will consider whether to pause the annexation of property into the city later this month.

For weeks, Laurel residents have crowded into the city council’s chambers to oppose the state’s plan to build a 32-bed mental health facility that would treat criminal defendants. The state plans to ask the city to annex property just outside of city limits for the project.

Residents have accused the state of not listening to public input or keeping the public informed about its decision-making process. City council members this week wrote a letter pushing back on the state’s comments about being transparent. Council member Jodi Mackay read that letter.

“Your promises appear to be misleading, if not complete falsehoods,” Mackay read out loud.

Residents have asked the council to consider an emergency moratorium on annexation. That would prevent the facility from connecting to city utility services.

The city council will discuss the idea during a workshop on March 17.