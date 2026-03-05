Sheehy joins the fray as Capitol Police eject protester from Senate hearing

Montana Sen. Tim Sheehy joined Capitol Police in ejecting a protester from a committee hearing Wednesday afternoon.

The Senate Armed Services Committee was taking testimony Wednesday on military readiness when antiwar activist Brian McGinnis interrupted. He was protesting the military operation in Iran.

“No one wants to fight for Israel," McGinnis shouted.

In a video circulating online, McGinnis is seen grabbing a doorway as three Capitol Police officers attempted to remove him. Committee member, Montana Republican Tim Sheehy, ran to help the officers. During the scuffle, it appears McGinnis’s arm snaps.

A statement from the U.S. Capitol Police Wednesday afternoon said the three officers and the suspect were treated for injuries.

Sheehy took to social media to describe McGinnis as "unhinged." On his "X" account, Sheehy wrote, "He was fighting back. I decided to help out and deescalate the situation.”

The 44-year-old McGinnis is a U.S Marine veteran and is running for the U.S. Senate in North Carolina as a Green Party Candidate.

In a February 23 Instagram post, McGinnis said, “We have to free ourselves from Israel and this demonic group of people who claim they’re Jews, but they’re truly not”

McGinnis faces three counts of Assault on a Police Officer, three counts of Resisting Arrest and one count of Obstruction.

Protests are not allowed inside congressional buildings.