© 2026 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Montana's U.S. Attorney steps down to run for Senate

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published March 6, 2026 at 10:08 AM MST
Kurt Alme
U.S. Department of Justice
Kurt Alme

Montana’s top federal law enforcement officer stepped down to run for public office. The president will need to nominate a replacement.

U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme resigned from office Wednesday, the same day he launched a surprise campaign for U.S. Senate.

Alme’s announcement came in conjunction with unexpected news that incumbent Sen. Steve Daines was withdrawing from the race. Daines told the national outlet Semafor Thursday that he coordinated the last-minute rollout to prevent a competitive and expensive election.

Other candidates from both parties may have entered the race had they known it would be an open seat.

Alme’s second in command, Timothy Racicot, has taken over as acting U.S. Attorney for Montana until Trump nominates a permanent replacement.
Tags
Montana News 2026 electionsKurt AlmeSteve Daines
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio.

Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu
See stories by Shaylee Ragar
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information