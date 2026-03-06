Montana's U.S. Attorney steps down to run for Senate

Montana’s top federal law enforcement officer stepped down to run for public office. The president will need to nominate a replacement.

U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme resigned from office Wednesday, the same day he launched a surprise campaign for U.S. Senate.

Alme’s announcement came in conjunction with unexpected news that incumbent Sen. Steve Daines was withdrawing from the race. Daines told the national outlet Semafor Thursday that he coordinated the last-minute rollout to prevent a competitive and expensive election.

Other candidates from both parties may have entered the race had they known it would be an open seat.

Alme’s second in command, Timothy Racicot, has taken over as acting U.S. Attorney for Montana until Trump nominates a permanent replacement.