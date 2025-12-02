Briefs: Mine labor lawsuit; National park entrance fees; flu-related death

Mine workers sue Sibanye Stillwater over alleged labor law violations

Victoria Traxler

Employees at a Sibanye Stillwater mine are suing the company claiming it’s violating federal labor laws. The company owns the Stillwater and East Boulder palladium mines near Columbus.

According to court documents, employees allege Stillwater denied overtime wages for work done before and after their scheduled shifts. This work includes putting on and removing safety gear, and required shift-change meetings, which account for at least an hour each day.

Employees also claim Stillwater policies for bonuses and sick pay were used to avoid paying overtime. They’re seeking compensation for unpaid wages of all hourly employees who’ve worked for the mine during the last three years.

National park entrance fees to increase by hundreds of dollars for foreign tourists

Nick Mott

National Park entrance fees for international visitors are about to increase drastically. The Department of the Interior made the announcement last week.

Non U.S. residents will now pay $250 for an annual pass to national parks. That's more than three times as much as the current price. For those without an annual pass, 7-day passes to Glacier, Yellowstone, and nine other of the country’s most visited national parks will cost an additional $100 for international tourists. That’s on top of the current price. In a press release, the Department of Interior said the increases reflect “America-first” pricing, and all revenue will go directly back to addressing the National Park Service’s more than $20 billion backlog of maintenance needs on park infrastructure.

Brian Yablonski is the CEO of the Bozeman-based Property and Environment Research Center. He called the move a “big win” for Americans . The think tank says it could generate more than $1 billion for the park service annually. Yellowstone could receive $55 million a year alone.

The changes will go into effect on January 1.

Missoula County reports flu-related death

Aaron Bolton

State health officials are reporting the first flu-related death of the respiratory season. The death occurred in Missoula County. There have been more than 230 reported cases of the flu so far this season, according to state data.

Public health officials say getting the flu shot is the best way to protect yourself from the virus. Even if flu shots don’t perfectly align with current strains of the virus, they can still prevent illness or make symptoms less severe.