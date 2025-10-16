© 2025 MTPR
Missoula officials seek feedback on proposed zoning overhaul

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published October 16, 2025 at 4:12 PM MDT
A lamp post in Missoula, MT with the word "Missoula" engraved into it. A blurred background shows a park and a skyline with buildings and mountains.
Josh Burnham

When Pete Lesica walks through Missoula’s Lower Rattlesnake neighborhood, he sees historic homes, quiet streets and potential danger. The community he’s called home for 30 years sits at the mouth of a narrow valley with one way in.

“And if there’s ever a big fire, all those people are going to have to get out,” Lesica said.

That’s one reason some Rattlesnake residents are criticizing the city’s proposal to allow more apartments and duplexes in the neighborhood. It’s a small slice of Missoula’s massive overhaul of its zoning code. Those are rules that tell property owners what buildings are allowed on their land — single family homes, apartments, businesses and so on.

Lesica hopes the city finds a way to strike a balance between preserving the character of communities while creating more housing to bring prices down.

“Probably everybody in every neighborhood is going to say, ‘We don’t want more people here.’” Lesica said. “So, you have to deal with that.”

Montana lawmakers in 2023 passed sweeping new laws forcing Montana’s largest communities to revamp their zoning rules. The focus is on expanding the number of units allowed on a single plot of land.

Missoula’s proposed code prioritizes building new housing within city limits rather than allowing for urban sprawl. It also eliminates parking space requirements for residential developments, and allows businesses in some neighborhood areas to improve walkability.

The city unveiled a draft zoning framework at a recent open house. Missoula developer Emett Anderson was there taking notes. He said he’s cautiously optimistic the changes will make it easier to build.

“It’s good. I think the city’s done a good job — they’re working hard. I think we’ll see some good development because of it,” Anderson said.

But Anderson says the rezoning process has moved quickly. City officials acknowledge the speedy timeline. They started combing through code less than a year ago. They’re encouraging the public to weigh in now.

You can give feedback at engagemissoula.com. The public review window for the zoning changes runs through Nov. 12.
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

He is best reached by emailing austin.amestoy@umt.edu.
