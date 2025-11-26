© 2025 MTPR
After shelter dispute, Kalispell seeks more power over zoning permit changes

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published November 26, 2025 at 6:11 AM MST
The Flathead Warming Center is a low-barrier shelter in Kalispell, MT. The shelter offers 50 beds for overnight stays and often has to turn people away when it's at capacity.
Aaron Bolton/Montana Public Radio
Conditional use permits are special exemptions to zoning rules. They’re often needed by businesses, such as a church that wants to open in a neighborhood not zoned for that purpose. The Kalispell city council is changing the rules for when and how the city can revoke the permits.

The Institute for Justice represented Flathead Warming Center when the city tried to revoke its permit over complaints that it attracted more unhoused people to the city. Institute for Justice Attorney Christie Hebert says the new ordinance would allow the city to revoke permits over simple paperwork errors.

“That’s a dangerous weapon for any city council to have in its hands.”

She says that would also violate the city’s court settlement with the shelter.

In a statement to MTPR, Kalispell Attorney Johnna Preble says the city wants the changes to apply only to new permits. Hebert says that would still erode property rights for future permit holders.
Aaron Bolton
Aaron joined the MTPR team in 2019. He reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.

aaron@mtpr.org or call/text at 612-799-1269
