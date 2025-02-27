© 2025 MTPR
City of Kalispell settles lawsuit, issues apology over Flathead Warming Center closure

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published February 27, 2025 at 7:32 AM MST

A Flathead Valley homeless shelter has settled its lawsuit against Kalispell for revoking its permit.

The Kalispell City Council effectively closed the Flathead Warming Center’s doors to overnight guests. Some council members argued the shelter increased homelessness and crime, degrading the surrounding neighborhood.

The shelter sued in federal court. The judge quickly gave the shelter permission to reopen while the case played out, and said the city likely violated the shelter’s property rights.

Now the city has agreed to permanently reinstate the shelter’s permit, pay for $140,000 worth of attorney fees and has issued a public apology to the shelter’s director Tonya Horn.

Horn spoke at a press conference with her attorneys.

“The Warming Center, we consider this a huge win. It has been a very challenging and difficult year,” Horn said.

As part of the settlement, the Warming Center will do periodic clean-ups in the surrounding neighborhood and set up systems for neighbors to file complaints.

The court still needs to sign off on the agreement and the city council is expected to pass a resolution reinstating the shelter’s permit.

Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
