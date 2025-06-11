© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Tell Congress: Protect Public Media Funding. Act Now at www.protectmypublicmedia.org
Act now to protect public media
Public media faces its most urgent threat yet. Congress will soon vote on whether to eliminate $1.1 billion in already-approved funding. Visit Protect My Public Media to learn how to call your representatives and voice your support for public media.
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Mentorship and minerals turn Bigfork students into underground explorers

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published June 11, 2025 at 5:39 PM MDT
Bigfork High School Cave Club students work on marking a path through a cave in the Judith Mountains on June 6, 2025.
Ellis Juhlin
Bigfork High School Cave Club students work on marking a path through a cave in the Judith Mountains on June 6, 2025.

Scrambling up the side of a mountain, over waist-high deadfall and slippery rock isn’t exactly where you find most teenagers on a Saturday morning at 7 a.m.

But it’s a pretty average day for the Bigfork High School Cave Club.

The group calls “Hoot-y hoo!” back and forth to make sure everyone’s generally going in the same direction. A steep bushwhacking trek is just the start of their day. The final destination is an old mining shaft that leads into a cave.

The teenagers are led by Hans Bodenhamer, or 'Mr. B' to his students.

He’s explored and mapped caves for most of his life, and started bringing students along more than 25 years ago. He’s run the Cave Club for decades, and has taken more than 400 students into caves across Montana. This trip has 10 students. Most of them joined the club as freshmen, like Maddie Pomeroy.

"Mr. B gave a presentation about all the different formations. And because I was interested in his earth science class, he asked if I'd like to go explore an easier cave with him," Pomeroy says."

Caves are delicate ecosystems, often closed off from the surface world. Unique crystal and mineral deposits found in caves can take thousands of years to form, but damaging them forever takes only a few seconds.

Stalactites and stalagmites in a cave in the Judith Mountains of Montana. Bigfork High School Cave Club students worked on marking a path through the cave on June 6, 2025.
Ellis Juhlin
Stalactites and stalagmites in a cave in the Judith Mountains of Montana. Bigfork High School Cave Club students worked on marking a path through the cave on June 6, 2025.

"So, in Montana, there's probably four or five hundred caves," Bodenhamer says. "A lot of the caves were discovered by miners in the 1870s, early 1900s, and the miners weren't too excited about preserving the floor surfaces, but some of the others that have been discovered more recently have these incredible features in really good conditions."

The Cave Club has collaborated with federal agencies across the state to document and preserve caves. They’ve also discovered previously unknown caves housing threatened colonies of bats.

Bodenhamer mapped this cave for the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) over a decade ago, and recommended creating a path to minimize human damage if the agency wants to open the cave to public access one day.

Today’s mission is permanently marking off the path with cable fences strung between stakes.

BLM geologist Tim Wojtaszek says this collaboration is unique, and a huge help.

"They have a lot more knowledge on the cave systems in the area to be able to help us preserve them. And this whole project is theirs to be able to help us keep them safe and keep them preserved, so everybody can have a view at them."

This cave was only discovered by miners accidentally digging into it nearly a century ago.

The group navigates around an abandoned mining cart, walking down the old tunnel as the daylight from the entrance becomes a narrow pinprick.

A speck of daylight from the entrance to a mine shaft in the Judith Mountains.
Ellis Juhlin
A speck of daylight from the entrance to a mine shaft in the Judith Mountains.

It’s a climb up an old ladder into the first room, a large chamber where Bodenhamer points to signs of previous human disturbances.

"You can see all the divots in the mud there, and then all the formations are almost all smeared with mud," he says. "This is just the nature of this cave, It’s so muddy it’s hard for people not to impact it going through," he says.

Brick-colored mud coats the surfaces of crystals and stalagmites across the cave’s floor. It’s thick, like walking through creamy peanut butter.

Hans Bodenhamer rolls wire for cave path markers during a June 6, 2025 Bigfork Cave Club outing in the Judith Mountains.
Ellis Juhlin
Hans Bodenhamer rolls wire for cave path markers during a June 6, 2025 Bigfork Cave Club outing in the Judith Mountains.

As the day goes on, pathways begin to take shape. Staked lines of cables marked with reflective tape snake above the cave’s floor. Bodenhamer beams looking at the path’s progress.

"Look at how pretty! Like fairy lights," he says.

Bodenhamer is the backbone of this club. He meanders between groups of students, stopping to help one untangle a line of cable, and brainstorming with another on where to drill for the next stake.

From the main cavern on to the next is a tight squeeze, it requires an army crawl through a narrow crevice that then opens into another larger chamber.

Sparkling white clusters shimmer on the ceiling, and branching formations like coral scatter across the floor.

Student Hazel Lowell explains those clusters are called cave popcorn. She’s documented formations like these on other cave trips.

"It's just really cool to be in this type of world, you know what I mean?' Lowell says. "And the people, even though they can really be a pain sometimes, I wouldn't trade them for nothing. I love all of them so much."

Bigfork High School Cave Club member Ariana Sydnor, Hazel Lowell and Kendahl Sherman prepare gear for spelunking during a June 6, 2025 outing in the Judith Mountains.
Ellis Juhlin
Bigfork High School Cave Club member Ariana Sydnor, Hazel Lowell and Kendahl Sherman with spelunking gear during a June 6, 2025 outing in the Judith Mountains.

That love is apparent in the students’ shared excitement and their willingness to work hard.

This cave is easy, compared to other trips they’ve taken recently. Lowell says they’ve had to rappel into other caves. Here, they walk back to the surface for lunch or a bathroom break.

This trip is also extra special because it’s the club’s last trip all together. Mr. B is retiring this year. Otto Shurke, another student, says it’s hard to imagine his absence. He calls out to Bodenhamer while working.

"Love you, Mr. B."

"Love you back," Bodenhamer replies.

Bodenhamer says he hopes to get out on some cave trips in the future with current and past cave club members.

"If we can take care of some incredibly fragile caves, there's hope."

And he says he still plans on mapping more caves in his retirement.

Bigfork High School teacher Hans Bodenhamer works on marking a path through a cave in the Judith Mountains on June 6, 2025.Bigfork High School Cave Club outing.
1 of 10  — bigfork-caves-06.jpg
Bigfork High School teacher Hans Bodenhamer works on marking a path through a cave in the Judith Mountains on June 6, 2025.Bigfork High School Cave Club outing.
Ellis Juhlin
Bigfork High School Cave Club students work on marking a path through a cave in the Judith Mountains on June 6, 2025.
2 of 10  — bigfork-caves-07.jpg
Bigfork High School Cave Club students work on marking a path through a cave in the Judith Mountains on June 6, 2025.
Ellis Juhlin
Bigfork High School Cave Club students work on marking a path through a cave in the Judith Mountains on June 6, 2025.
3 of 10  — bigfork-caves-10.jpg
Bigfork High School Cave Club students work on marking a path through a cave in the Judith Mountains on June 6, 2025.
Ellis Juhlin
Bigfork High School Cave Club students work on marking a path through a cave in the Judith Mountains on June 6, 2025.
4 of 10  — bigfork-caves-09.jpg
Bigfork High School Cave Club students work on marking a path through a cave in the Judith Mountains on June 6, 2025.
Ellis Juhlin
Bigfork High School Cave Club students work on marking a path through a cave in the Judith Mountains on June 6, 2025.
5 of 10  — bigfork-caves-01.jpg
Bigfork High School Cave Club students work on marking a path through a cave in the Judith Mountains on June 6, 2025.
Ellis Juhlin
A speck of daylight from the entrance to a mine shaft in the Judith Mountains.
6 of 10  — bigfork-caves-03.jpg
A speck of daylight from the entrance to a mine shaft in the Judith Mountains.
Ellis Juhlin
Hans Bodenhamer rolls wire for cave path markers during a June 6, 2025 Bigfork Cave Club outing in the Judith Mountains.
7 of 10  — Hans-Bodenhamer-01.jpg
Hans Bodenhamer rolls wire for cave path markers during a June 6, 2025 Bigfork Cave Club outing in the Judith Mountains.
Ellis Juhlin
Bigfork High School Cave Club students work on marking a path through a cave in the Judith Mountains on June 6, 2025.
8 of 10  — bigfork-caves-08.jpg
Bigfork High School Cave Club students work on marking a path through a cave in the Judith Mountains on June 6, 2025.
Ellis Juhlin
Bigfork High School Cave Club member Ariana Sydnor, Hazel Lowell and Kendahl Sherman prepare gear for spelunking during a June 6, 2025 outing in the Judith Mountains.
9 of 10  — bigfork-caves-05.jpg
Bigfork High School Cave Club member Ariana Sydnor, Hazel Lowell and Kendahl Sherman prepare gear for spelunking during a June 6, 2025 outing in the Judith Mountains.
Ellis Juhlin
Stalactites and stalagmites in a cave in the Judith Mountains of Montana. Bigfork High School Cave Club students worked on marking a path through the cave on June 6, 2025.
10 of 10  — bigfork-caves-02.jpg
Stalactites and stalagmites in a cave in the Judith Mountains of Montana. Bigfork High School Cave Club students worked on marking a path through the cave on June 6, 2025.
Ellis Juhlin

Tags
Montana News Bigfork High SchoolHazel LowellTim WojtaszekMaddie PomeroyHans BodenhamerBigfork High School Cave ClubEnvironment
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Environmental Reporter. She covers wildlife, natural resources, climate change and agriculture stories.

ellis.juhlin@mso.umt.edu
406-272-2568
Contact me
See stories by Ellis Juhlin
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information