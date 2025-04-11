MTPR environmental survey stories

Stories based on input from Montanans who completed our survey about the issues they're most interested in.
MTPR's Ellis Julin reached out to listeners to find out what environmental reporting they wanted to hear more about. She sat down with MTPR's Austin Amestoy to share what she learned.
President Donald Trump signed an executive order telling federal public land agencies to open more lands for timber harvest. Montana’s timber industry has been steadily declining for decades. The handful of mills that remain say increasing the number of logs could help. But supply is only one of the challenges facing the often volatile industry.
Millions of dollars in grants to help rural business and agricultural producers in Montana remain tied up in federal funding freezes. The grant recipients are asking the state’s congressional delegation to ensure their contracts get paid.