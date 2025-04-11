© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate now during spring pledge week - April 7 -14

MTPR environmental survey stories

Stories based on input from Montanans who completed our survey about the issues they're most interested in.

MTPR environmental survey stories
Montana News
We asked you what environmental news you want more of. Here's what you said
Ellis Juhlin
MTPR's Ellis Julin reached out to listeners to find out what environmental reporting they wanted to hear more about. She sat down with MTPR's Austin Amestoy to share what she learned.
A whitetail deer crosses a road
Wirestock/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
Montana News
Funding bill for wildlife crossings advances with bipartisan support
Ellis Juhlin
U.S. Forest Service Northern Region
Montana News
Republican lawmakers endorse Utah's federal land transfer lawsuit
Ellis Juhlin