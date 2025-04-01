© 2025 MTPR
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Republican lawmakers endorse Utah's federal land transfer lawsuit

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published April 1, 2025 at 7:25 AM MDT

Late last week lawmakers on the House Energy, Technology and Federal Relations committee voted to pass House Joint Resolution 24 on to the House floor. The resolution essentially says that Montana endorses a Utah lawsuit against the federal government.

The state’s suit to take ownership of 37 million acres of federal public lands was supported by several other Republican-led states attorneys general, but Montana did not sign on.

Marion Republican Tom Millett is the resolution's sponsor.

"Right now, the western states are deprived of basic and fundamental sovereign powers over their territory," Millett says.

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Utah’s lawsuit in January of this year, but Millett says he expects the state to file it in federal district court.

Opponents to Millett’s resolution questioned why Montana would wade into a debate over land in Utah. Others voiced concerns that it could lead to eventual privatization of public lands in Montana.

Mark Deopsomer is with the Backcountry Horsemen Club.

"We're concerned that this language is part of a broader movement to shift control of federal public lands to the states, a move our organization strongly opposes," he told the committee.

The resolution passed out of committee after nearly 50 people spoke against it. No one spoke in favor of it.

The committee’s vote fell along party lines, all Democrats opposed the legislation.

Corrected: April 1, 2025 at 11:22 AM MDT
This story has been updated to reflect that this legislation is a resolution, not a bill. We regret the error.
Tags
Montana News public landMontana LegislatureBack Country Horsemen of MontanaMark DeopsomerTom Millett
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Environmental Reporter. She covers wildlife, natural resources, climate change and agriculture stories. She worked at Utah Public Radio and Yellowstone Public Radio prior to joining MTPR, and in wildlife conservation before becoming a journalist. She has a Master's Degree in Ecology from Utah State University and is an average birder who wants you to keep your cat indoors. Her life is run by her three dogs, one of which is afraid of birds.

ellis.juhlin@mso.umt.edu
406-272-2568
