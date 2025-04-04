© 2025 MTPR
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Funding bill for wildlife crossings advances with bipartisan support

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published April 4, 2025 at 8:02 AM MDT

According to research by the Center for Large Landscape Conservation, drivers hitting wildlife makes up 10% of all car accidents in Montana. By comparison, these collisions only make up 5% of accidents nationwide.

Interstate highways have proven especially dangerous for drivers and wildlife alike. Road ecologist Kylie Paul told lawmakers in a recent hearing, highways act like barriers making it nearly impossible for wildlife to get across.

"The science in Montana and across the world is clear that these wildlife crossing structures, like underpasses, overpasses and associated fencing, help keep wildlife moving."

House Bill 855, carried by Billings Republican Representative Katie Zolnikov, creates a way to fund wildlife crossings to fix the problem.

"Research shows that wildlife crossings and fencing are effective in reducing animal collisions by over 90%," Zolnikov said.

The funding would come from sales of a license plate supporting wildlife-crossings, along with $100 per year of funding from the state’s general fund. The bill is backed by wildlife groups, state troopers, insurance agencies and the state’s Department of Transportation.

It has received strong bipartisan support and passed out of the House Wednesday.

Montana News Montana LegislatureKatie ZolnikovKylie PaulwildlifeEnvironment
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Environmental Reporter. She covers wildlife, natural resources, climate change and agriculture stories. She worked at Utah Public Radio and Yellowstone Public Radio prior to joining MTPR, and in wildlife conservation before becoming a journalist. She has a Master's Degree in Ecology from Utah State University and is an average birder who wants you to keep your cat indoors. Her life is run by her three dogs, one of which is afraid of birds.

See stories by Ellis Juhlin
