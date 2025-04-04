Funding bill for wildlife crossings advances with bipartisan support

According to research by the Center for Large Landscape Conservation, drivers hitting wildlife makes up 10% of all car accidents in Montana . By comparison, these collisions only make up 5% of accidents nationwide.

Interstate highways have proven especially dangerous for drivers and wildlife alike. Road ecologist Kylie Paul told lawmakers in a recent hearing, highways act like barriers making it nearly impossible for wildlife to get across.

"The science in Montana and across the world is clear that these wildlife crossing structures, like underpasses, overpasses and associated fencing, help keep wildlife moving."

House Bill 855 , carried by Billings Republican Representative Katie Zolnikov, creates a way to fund wildlife crossings to fix the problem.

"Research shows that wildlife crossings and fencing are effective in reducing animal collisions by over 90%," Zolnikov said.

The funding would come from sales of a license plate supporting wildlife-crossings, along with $100 per year of funding from the state’s general fund. The bill is backed by wildlife groups, state troopers, insurance agencies and the state’s Department of Transportation.

It has received strong bipartisan support and passed out of the House Wednesday.