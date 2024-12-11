Groups begin study on I-90 wildlife crossings near Missoula

Montana has the second highest rate of wildlife vehicle collision per capita in the country. Within the state, there are certain areas that are especially dangerous .

Kylie Paul is a road ecologist with the Center for Large Landscape Conservation. She recently addressed a crowd of more than 40 people at the Ninemile Community Center.

“Basically a third of the reported vehicle crashes here are with wildlife, and that's almost triple the statewide average of 12%,”Paul says.

Paul is part of a team of citizens and nonprofits that has proposed wildlife crossings that help animals like grizzly bears, mountain lions, black bears and elk move from the Flathead to the Bitterroot. Right now, I-90 stands in their way.

Center for Large Landscape Conservation. An overturned semi on 1-90 near Missoula after colliding with an elk on the road.

Fish, Wildlife and Parks bear specialist Jamie Jonkel also spoke at the meeting. He said the landscape funnels wildlife through this valley.

“All those wildlife coming out on the Missions and the Salish [Mountains] get down in the Flathead River bottoms — boom, they're up here on the Reservation Divide, and the ridges lead right into the Ninemile Valley,” Jonkel says.

The groups are studying the idea of underpasses below east and west Ninemile bridges, and the expansion of the Sixmile Creek culvert.