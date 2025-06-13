© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
U.S. Capitol building in Washington D.C.
From the Director: U.S. House votes to claw back public media funding
The House has approved a proposal to eliminate $700 million in already-approved funding for public media. If enacted, it would strip essential services and could force rural stations off the air. The Senate will take up the bill next.

From the Director: U.S. House votes to claw back public media funding

Montana Public Radio | By Anne Hosler
Published June 13, 2025 at 10:31 AM MDT

Thursday, the House of Representatives voted to claw back $1.1 billion in funds previously approved for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. The rescission proposal, submitted last week by the President, seeks to remove more than $700 million in funds dedicated to supporting independent local public media organizations, like Montana Public Radio, in communities across all 50 states and territories. The outcome today was extraordinarily close.

The vote was 214 to 212 in favor of clawing back those previously appropriated funds, and the proposal now moves to the Senate for consideration.

The collective actions that have been taken in support of public media leading up to yesterday’s vote are remarkable and inspiring and we will need to continue them as this package heads to the Senate before the July 18 deadline for passage in that chamber.

Onward and thank you for your commitment to this work.

– Anne Hosler | General Manager of Montana Public Radio
Inside MTPR
Anne Hosler
Anne Hosler is the Director of the Broadcast Media Center.
See stories by Anne Hosler
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information