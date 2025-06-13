From the Director: U.S. House votes to claw back public media funding

Thursday, the House of Representatives voted to claw back $1.1 billion in funds previously approved for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. The rescission proposal, submitted last week by the President, seeks to remove more than $700 million in funds dedicated to supporting independent local public media organizations, like Montana Public Radio, in communities across all 50 states and territories. The outcome today was extraordinarily close.

The vote was 214 to 212 in favor of clawing back those previously appropriated funds, and the proposal now moves to the Senate for consideration.

The collective actions that have been taken in support of public media leading up to yesterday’s vote are remarkable and inspiring and we will need to continue them as this package heads to the Senate before the July 18 deadline for passage in that chamber.

Onward and thank you for your commitment to this work.

– Anne Hosler | General Manager of Montana Public Radio

