© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
U.S. Capitol building in Washington D.C.
From the Director: U.S. House votes to claw back public media funding
The House has approved a proposal to eliminate $700 million in already-approved funding for public media. If enacted, it would strip essential services and could force rural stations off the air. The Senate will take up the bill next.
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

State Supreme Court rules abortion restrictions violated Montana's Constitution

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published June 11, 2025 at 11:31 AM MDT

State legislation passed in 2021 would have prohibited abortions after 20 weeks and restricted medication abortions. Another bill would have required providers to ask parents if they wanted to see an ultrasound or listen to a heartbeat before getting an abortion.

Planned Parenthood sued the state, and a lower court ruled in its favor, declaring the laws unconstitutional.

The Supreme Court agreed. It said the bills restricted Montanans’ personal autonomy and right to privacy in making reproductive care decisions. The ruling released on Tuesday is based on the Court’s 1999 Armstrong decision, which said the state Constitution’s privacy guarantee protects abortion care.

Gov. Greg Gianforte in a statement said the decision lacked common sense and called the justices “activists.”

Planned Parenthood CEO Martha Fuller said it protected access to critical health care for Montanans.
Tags
Montana News Montana PoliticsabortionGreg GianforteMontana Supreme Court
Aaron Bolton
Aaron joined the MTPR team in 2019. He reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.

aaron@mtpr.org or call/text at 612-799-1269
See stories by Aaron Bolton
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information