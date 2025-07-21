© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
60 years of Montana Public Radio
Help secure the future of Montana Public Radio
Your support has kept Montana Public Radio going strong for 60 years. Help us serve up Montana news, arts and music for another 60! Donate today.
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Conservation groups hope new study will spur action on Jefferson River basin water quality

Montana Public Radio | By Victoria Traxler
Published July 21, 2025 at 5:06 PM MDT
Brian Wheeler, director of Save Wild Trout, delivering samples to Energy Labs in Helena. The group collected samples throughout the Jefferson River basin in the ongoing Save Wild Trout data collection in the 2025 season.
Upper Missouri River Waterkeeper
Brian Wheeler, director of Save Wild Trout, delivering samples to Energy Labs in Helena. The group collected samples throughout the Jefferson River basin in the ongoing Save Wild Trout data collection in the 2025 season.

Concern over the Jefferson River basin’s health rose in recent years as its trout populations declined to historic lows. Save Wild Trout Montana and the Upper Missouri River Waterkeeper contracted a study to learn why.

Hydrologist Kyle Flynn looked at factors like water temperature, oxygen levels and river speed over the past two years.

"If you have an elevated temperature, or a temperature that’s below normal, that may indicate some sort of medical condition in humans, and so we’re doing the same thing in water bodies," he says.

Flynn monitored the water quality of the Jefferson, Big Hole, Ruby and Beaverhead rivers. His findings show consistent temperature levels lethal for trout in 2024. They also showed oxygen levels below livable conditions for some aquatic life.

Study area for Jefferson River Basin Abiotic Monitoring 2023–2024. The nonprofits Save Wild Trout and Upper Missouri River Waterkeeper launched the study into nutrient pollution in the basin. They hope the study will encourage state resource managers to increase monitoring.
Jefferson River Basin Abiotic Monitoring 2023–2024
Study area for Jefferson River Basin Abiotic Monitoring 2023–2024. The nonprofits Save Wild Trout and Upper Missouri River Waterkeeper launched the study into water quality in the basin. They hope the study will encourage state resource managers to increase monitoring.

"You know there's pretty good signs – at least in my opinion – maybe those systems are eutrophied," Flynn says.

Eutrophied rivers have an overabundance of nutrients. This leads to more plant growth like algae that depletes oxygen levels in the water.

The nonprofits say this study underscores a need for more research into nutrient pollution. They hope the study will encourage state resources managers to increase monitoring.

Guy Alsentzer is executive director of the Upper Missouri River Waterkeeper.

"The whole point of this is to provide an evidentiary basis for our state agencies and our federal partners and then local groups on the ground to say, 'how do we do better,'" Alsentzer explains. "And how do we build resiliency into these river systems to protect these valuable fisheries and all that they support."

Alsentzer says state officials will need more data to make those regulatory decisions.

Montana Public Radio is a public service of the University of Montana. State government coverage is funded in part through a grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Tags
Montana News EnvironmentJefferson RiverBeaverhead RiverBig Hole RiverRuby Riverwildlifewater
Victoria Traxler
Victoria Traxler is MTPR's Rural Policy Reporter.
See stories by Victoria Traxler
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information