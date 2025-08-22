© 2025 MTPR
Missoula fire prompts temporary evacuations, highway closure

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published August 22, 2025 at 4:34 PM MDT
A photo posted on Facebook by the City of Missoula Fire Department shows smoldering grass near the eastbound exit of I-90 at Reserve Street. An August 22, 2025 fire forced a partial closure of the highway and the evacuation of nearby businesses before being extinguished by firefighters.
City of Missoula Fire Department Facebook post
A photo posted on Facebook by the City of Missoula Fire Department shows smoldering grass near the eastbound exit of I-90 at Reserve Street. An August 22, 2025 fire forced a partial closure of the highway and the evacuation of nearby businesses before being extinguished by firefighters.

A fast-moving wildfire temporarily closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 in Missoula Friday.

The Coal Mine Fire sparked just before 11 a.m. Friday and was pushed by powerful easterly winds.

Buses were used to quickly evacuate businesses in the fire’s path, including a child care center at a local RV dealership. The busy Reserve Street exit also temporarily closed, and traffic was re-routed to another ramp. Responders urged the public to avoid the area.

The fire burned an estimated 5 acres before being extinguished by helicopter water drops and the work of firefighters from several different local jurisdictions.

An official cause of the fire has not been confirmed. However, an MTPR reporter heard first responders on police scanner communications searching for a vehicle that may have been dragging trailer chains. Dragged chains create sparks which can ignite roadside brush and grasses.

The interstate reopened almost 2 hours later. Drivers were urged to slow down as firefighters tended to remaining hot spots

Western Montana’s weather outlook for the next several days calls for hot, dry and breezy late summer conditions. Any fires that ignite will likely spread rapidly and be difficult to contain.
Tags
Montana News Missoula Montanawildfire
