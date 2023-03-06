© 2023 MTPR
From law breakers to law makers, suffragists to unionists, bronc riders to ball players, Bold Women of Montana celebrates Women’s History Month in our state! Learn more about 23 bold women of Montana. Listen every weekday in March at 8:42 a.m. and 2:04 p.m., and find the latest episodes here.

Bold women: Frieda & Belle Fligelman — rebels, suffragists and Helena fixtures

Montana Public Radio | By Beth Judy
Published March 6, 2023 at 7:29 AM MST
Both Fligelman sisters were lifelong activists and involved in many organizations including the League of Women Voters and the American Association of University Women. They are shown here with Mrs. Garrett (center) at the 1963 Helena AAUW book sale. Belle is on the far left, Frieda is on the right. MHS Archives PAc 90-20 f5 booksale 1963
MHS Archives PAc 90-20 f5 booksale 1963
Belle Fingelman Winestine ran for state senate in 1932 under the slogan “smaller but better senators.” Her goal was to create a statewide children’s bureau to attend to the needs of neglected and orphaned youth in Montana. MHS Archives MC 190
MHS Archives MC 190
Not many Montana girls resembled Frieda and Belle Fligelman. Born 1890 and 1891 in Helena, the sisters lived in a big house with servants and learned to fall on their elbows to keep their gloves white. Herman, their dad, a Jewish immigrant from Romania, arrived peddling dry goods, then opened a successful store.

The family became prominent in Helena's vibrant Jewish community. Some of the first houses of worship were synagogues, and the girls future held finishing school and marriage. But they rebelled. Herman had taught them a love of learning, and Frieda yearned for college. She begged, she pleaded, 'till her parents relented. Then off she shot into academia and world travel, becoming an African language expert and helping create the field sociolinguistics.

Young Belle worked for women's suffrage and became a journalist. Her writing helped get Jeanette Rankin into Congress. Then Rankin hired her as her speechwriter. In D.C. Belle fell in love and married. After trying life as writers, and failing, the couple returned to Helena to run the store. Belle combined family, writing, and politics for the rest of her life.

Frieda ended up coming home, too. Frieda Fligelman and Belle Fligelman Winestein became beloved, colorful fixtures of Helena life, shaping Montana culture and politics 'till their deaths.

Celebrating Women's History Month, Bold Women of Montana is brought to you by Mountain Press, publisher of Bold Women in Montana History, and is produced by Beth Judy, Jake Birch and Michael Marsolek. Theme Music by Naomi Moon Siegel.

Beth Judy
Beth Judy is host and producer of The Plant Detective, a locally produced and nationally syndicated program, which airs on Montana Public Radio on Monday afternoons and Saturday evenings between NPR and "A Prairie Home Companion." Judy is also a producer of In Other Words, a late-night hour of programming from women's perspectives.
