Learn more about 23 bold women of Montana. Listen every weekday in March at 8:42 a.m. and 2:04 p.m., and find the latest episodes here.

Bold women: The Women's Protective Union, fighting for workers' rights

Montana Public Radio | By Beth Judy
Published March 2, 2023 at 7:39 AM MST
In 1903, Butte's working women managed to limit work days to 10 hours (as opposed to 11, or more), a rule that would later be taken in by Chicago, Seattle, Denver, and San Francisco. The WPU represented hundreds of women and girls at this point, as well as advocated for health insurance, unemployment insurance, and even retirement funds. This was nearly three decades before Social Security would be implemented by President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
By 1890, around the clock, 15,000 men toiled underground in Butte's copper mines. An equal army of working women kept them going. Except of course, the women weren't equal. Chambermaids, waitresses, bucket girls and laundresses earned a pittance. Non-English speakers, and Butte had many, were easy to cheat. Weekends off and eight hour days weren't even a concept. Worst of all, society disdained women who worked. Even poor wives and mothers should be at home. But mining killed and maimed men by the thousands. Women had to work. In 1890, 33 Butte women formed a union, saying we will not be behind our brothers in demanding our rights. The Women's Protective Union, accepted members from any trade, except prostitution.

At first reactions were mixed. Said one reporter, "the idea of a union of servant girls and dressmakers is comical, the subject of endless jokes." Yet for 80 years the WPU flexed its muscles, improving the lives of thousands of women and their families. Ironically, anti-discrimination laws in the 1970s ended the women's protective Union. It was discriminating against men. But its memory sparks pride and gratitude in many Butte hearts, even today.

Celebrating Women's History Month, Bold Women of Montana is brought to you by Mountain Press, publisher of Bold Women in Montana History, and is produced by Beth Judy, Jake Birch and Michael Marsolek. Sophia Marsolek is the narrator. Theme Music by Naomi Moon Siegel.

Beth Judy
Beth Judy is host and producer of The Plant Detective, a locally produced and nationally syndicated program, which airs on Montana Public Radio on Monday afternoons and Saturday evenings between NPR and "A Prairie Home Companion." Judy is also a producer of In Other Words, a late-night hour of programming from women's perspectives.
