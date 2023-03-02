Bold women: The Women's Protective Union, fighting for workers' rights

By 1890, around the clock, 15,000 men toiled underground in Butte's copper mines. An equal army of working women kept them going. Except of course, the women weren't equal. Chambermaids, waitresses, bucket girls and laundresses earned a pittance. Non-English speakers, and Butte had many, were easy to cheat. Weekends off and eight hour days weren't even a concept. Worst of all, society disdained women who worked. Even poor wives and mothers should be at home. But mining killed and maimed men by the thousands. Women had to work. In 1890, 33 Butte women formed a union, saying we will not be behind our brothers in demanding our rights. The Women's Protective Union, accepted members from any trade, except prostitution.

At first reactions were mixed. Said one reporter, "the idea of a union of servant girls and dressmakers is comical, the subject of endless jokes." Yet for 80 years the WPU flexed its muscles, improving the lives of thousands of women and their families. Ironically, anti-discrimination laws in the 1970s ended the women's protective Union. It was discriminating against men. But its memory sparks pride and gratitude in many Butte hearts, even today.

