Bryan Ramirez is part of the audio production unit at MTPR and a host of a mess of different shows, namely various Freeforms, Get To That, The Folk Show, Blues On The Move, Night Train, Muse’s Jukebox, Dimensions In Jazz, and now Radios Appear.

Bryan has had a strange and storied music career in the noisy experimental music field via various bands and solo performances with a bunch of releases on different labels in the US (Siltbreeze, Not Not Fun, Thurston Moore’s Ecstatic Peace and American Tapes with cohort John Olson/Wolf Eyes) and Europe’s Chocolate Monk and Cut Hands out of the Netherlands.

He's had numerous releases on his own Killertree Records and produced a soundtrack for the documentary Freeload and continues to play music with MTPR's own Sasha Bell (Ladybug Transistor, Essex Green) and with various weirdo noise outfits in Missoula.

Byan has a BA in Forestry at the UM, gained about 15 years of DJ experience with KBGA college radio and has a pretty cool son who has excellent taste in food and video games. And as always, thanks for listening and for your support