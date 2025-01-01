Hannah Beltrone is the Development Director at Montana Public Radio, where she leads fundraising initiatives and oversees the development and execution of comprehensive strategies to support the station’s long-term sustainability. Her experience spans donor relations, grant writing, corporate sponsorships, event planning, and individual giving, and she is thrilled to bring her expertise to MTPR to ensure this treasured Montana institution continues to thrive through strong community support.

Hannah brings over six years of experience in nonprofit fund development and has a strong managerial background in private and nonprofit organizations across Colorado, Montana, and Alaska. She holds a Master of Public Administration from the University of Colorado Denver, and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Montana.

Outside the office, Hannah enjoys playing soccer, snowboarding, hiking Montana’s trails, savoring a good microbrew, and spending quality time with her husband and their two daughters.

406-243-4214

hannah.beltrone@mso.umt.edu

