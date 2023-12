Shelby Faber is a Sponsorship Specialist for MTPR, excited to help businesses reach listeners through education and community engagement.

Shelby came to Montana in 2009 and studied Fine Art and Business at the University of Montana. She has worked in the art, wine, and beer industry prior to working in sponsorship. Outside the office, she enjoys traveling and spending time outside with her dog Mousse and cat Mitka.

shelby.faber@mso.umt.edu

406-243-4511