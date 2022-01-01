Callie MorrisHost
Callie Morris is a board operator and host at Montana Public Radio. She graduated from the University of Montana with a music studies degree and a certificate in entertainment management. She’s the host of the podcast A Rhythm Runs Through It, board secretary for the Montana Area Music Association, singer in Why We Came West and Secondhand Shenanigans, and currently working as a mental health therapist in Missoula.
-
I'm so ecstatic to get to spend Friday afternoons with you all on the Pea Green Boat!