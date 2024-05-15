Q&A: Jeremiah Lynch, Candidate for Chief Justice of the Montana Supreme Court

Candidate Q&A Q&A: Katherine Bidegaray, Candidate for Montana Supreme Court Seat #3 We are gathering information from all statewide candidates as a resource for the 2024 Primary Elections. Responses were limited to 200 words per question. Political attacks may have been removed, but otherwise, the responses are published unedited. Q&A: John Repke, Democratic Candidate for State Auditor We are gathering information from all statewide candidates as a resource for the 2024 Primary Elections. Responses were limited to 200 words per question. Political attacks may have been removed, but otherwise, the responses are published unedited. Q&A: James Brown, Republican Candidate for State Auditor We are gathering information from all statewide candidates as a resource for the 2024 Primary Elections. Responses were limited to 200 words per question. Political attacks may have been removed, but otherwise, the responses are published unedited.

What is your full name as it will appear on ballots?

Jeremiah Lynch

What is your age?

72

Where do you live?

Missoula, MT

What is your education background?

I earned my undergraduate degree in biology from Carroll College in Helena and my law degree from The University of Montana Law School (1981). I earned my master’s degree from Montana State University, focused on zoology and genetics, including the genetic variability and divergence of Montana’s indigenous grayling fish population.

Please list your current and previous occupations.

My career in public service has lasted for more than 28 years as a Federal Magistrate Judge in the United States District Court for the District of Montana (2006-2019) and as a law clerk for the honorable Paul Hatfield, also in the District of Montana.

I worked for ten years as an attorney in private practice in Great Falls and served on the Montana Board of Public Education and the Montana Board of Environmental Review

What motivated you to seek a seat on the Montana Supreme Court?

I have only one purpose: to protect the 1972 Montana State Constitution. It has withstood the test of time, having been written in a truly non-partisan manner and approved overwhelmingly by Montana voters. The Montana State Constitution protects everyone’s rights to privacy, individual dignity, a clean and healthful environment, our agricultural way of life, a no-cost public education and many, many more rights. These Constitutional rights are the result of rejecting a long heritage of corporate control of Montana and our resources and instead embracing a government of the people, by the people, for the people. I want to protect these rights for all our children and grandchildren.

I want to be your Chief Justice of the Montana Supreme Court because I have the experience, independence, demeanor, and dedication to protect all the people of Montana and our Constitution. My candidacy is not inspired by personal ambition, nor is it fueled by out-of-state corporate interests and political extremists seeking to control Montana’s future by undermining our Constitutional freedoms.

Please describe your judicial philosophy.

Fair, impartial and independent of any partisan or political motivation.

Please describe what you see as the role of the Montana Supreme Court.

The Montana Supreme Court is the highest Court in the State, and so is the last stop for litigants seeking justice. Its role is to interpret the laws passed by the legislature and ensure they align with the rights and powers conferred by the Constitution. The Court must issue fair and impartial rulings without succumbing to political partisanship. And it must maintain its independence from the other branches of government, so our system of checks-and-balances continues to function. I see the Court as the mortar that holds our system of government together—it is vitally important that it remains strong and trusted.

When should a supreme court justice recuse themselves from hearing a case?

When justices have an actual conflict of interest in a matter, they should recuse themselves. They should also consider recusing themselves when a perceived conflict of interest may undermine the public’s confidence in their impartiality.

Do you think justices should run under a party label, as some lawmakers have suggested?

Absolutely not. The citizens of Montana have always understood the grave importance of an independent judiciary to the preservation of the rule of law - the very bedrock of our constitutional democracy. And they understand it is the rule of law - not the whims of politicians- that preserves the precious individual freedoms enshrined in our Constitution. Politicians, of any stripe, that suggest a political party designation in judicial contests is necessary to better inform voters is an insult to the intelligent voters of Montana. The suggestion is nothing more than a political ploy.

In what ways, if any, can the Montana Supreme Court improve?

The Montana Supreme Court consistently earns 90 percent or more favorability ratings from the Montana attorneys who are regularly surveyed regarding the Court’s performance. I do believe the Court should always strive to operate more efficiently and will work with my colleagues if elected to streamline processes and to improve access to technology and security solutions that may help improve the day-to-day performance of the Court.

