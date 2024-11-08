© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Democrats pick up 11 seats in the Legislature

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published November 8, 2024 at 6:59 PM MST

On a call with reporters Wednesday, Senate Minority Leader Pat Flowers acknowledged his party suffered big losses in the election.

“As you might expect, we have mixed emotions about the election results.” 

Flowers said the party is focused on looking forward. It appears Democrats will have nine new seats in the state House of Representatives and two new seats in the state Senate. That’s based on unofficial election results.

Analysts projected that Democrats would likely pick up 10 seats this election based on newly drawn legislative districts with 2020 census data. It’s the first time Montanans will be represented by updated districts since 2014.

Flowers said he thinks the districts more accurately reflect Montana’s political landscape.

“Which we believe is good for our state. It’s going to create a little more balance in the state Legislature and overturn what was the supermajority in the last session,” Flowers said.

Republicans held veto-proof, two-thirds majorities in both chambers of the statehouse in 2023, along with the governor’s office. They cut taxes and regulations and offered rebates. The GOP also debated social issues, like LGBTQ rights.

Outgoing House Majority Leader, and newly-elected state Senator, Sue Vinton said fiscal policy is likely to again take center stage in 2025.

“Tax reform is always at the very top of the list.”

Despite the legislative losses, Republicans will hold strong majorities in the House and Senate.

“I’ll be honest, I don’t think that the number breakdown is really that important,” Vinton said.

The 2025 legislative session convenes in January.

Corrected: November 8, 2024 at 6:59 PM MST
The broadcast version of this story misstated the previous year in which legislative districts were drawn.
Tags
Montana News 2024 electionsMontana LegislaturePat FlowersSue Vinton
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio. Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu.  
See stories by Shaylee Ragar
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information