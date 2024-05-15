Q&A: Jesse James Mullen, Democratic Candidate for Secretary of State

Candidate Q&A Q&A: Kaiser Lieb, Libertarian Candidate for Governor of Montana We are gathering information from all statewide candidates as a resource for the 2024 Primary Elections. Responses were limited to 200 words per question. Political attacks may have been removed, but otherwise, the responses are published unedited. Q&A: Ryan Busse, Democratic Candidate for Governor of Montana We are gathering information from all statewide candidates as a resource for the 2024 Primary Elections. Responses were limited to 200 words per question. Political attacks may have been removed, but otherwise, the responses are published unedited. Q&A: Greg Gianforte, Republican Candidate for Governor of Montana We are gathering information from all statewide candidates as a resource for the 2024 Primary Elections. Responses were limited to 200 words per question. Political attacks may have been removed, but otherwise, the responses are published unedited.

What is your full name, as it will appear on the ballot?

Jesse James Mullen

What is your age?

40

Where do you live?

Deer Lodge, MT

What is your education background?

Studied Journalism at University of Wyoming

Please list your current and previous occupations.

Newspaperman - business owner, reporter, editor, publisher, chief executive

What motivated you to seek the office of Secretary of State?

Watching the current political climate, it’s clear we need public servants who are dedicated to transparency and who have the integrity to be held accountable to the public we hope to serve.

What experience do you have in overseeing elections, interpreting election laws, and maintaining public records?

I spent my career holding politicians accountable. Overseeing Montana’s elections should be taken seriously and with a focus on protecting the rights of eligible voters to have their votes counted. We must have safe and secure elections, that means making it affordable and convenient to obtain acceptable voter ID. Our election officials in every county deserve a Secretary of State who supports them, provides necessary resources, and ensures the basic functions of the Secretary’s office work when they are needed. Respecting our Constitution and following it will be my priority when addressing election laws. I propose a radical degree of transparency, ensuring all of the public has access to the work done by our officials.

How would you ensure all Montanans have equal access and opportunity to participate in our elections?

Equal access and participation in elections is essential to our democracy. Our native tribes and young Montanans are targeted for disenfranchisement by the current Secretary of State. I will work tirelessly to ensure eligible voters have access to voter rights. Every Montanan who is qualified to vote under our Constitution should have an equivalent say on Election Day.

Do you support ID requirements for in-person voting and why or why not?

I do support ID requirements for in-person voting. What I don’t support is security theater. We can practice safe and secure elections by having voter ID affordable and accessible.

What changes, if any, should be made to Montana’s election laws?

I'm setting the record straight: Montana’s county officials run the safest and most secure elections in our country, and by extension, the world. I give them the credit for protecting the integrity of Montana’s vote. The Secretary of State doesn’t make law. We should follow the law and allow our legislature to do its job.

What would be your top three goals if elected?

My only goal is to effectively serve Montana and act as a good caretaker to protect our state for our children and grandchildren. That only happens if the office functions correctly does the job it’s intended to do, then gets out of the way. 1. Return accountability to the office, 2. rebuild credibility, and 3. do the job competently and without partisan interference.

What should the state Land Board prioritize as it manages state trust lands?

That Montanans, the rightful owners of those lands receive the best deal for their investment.

