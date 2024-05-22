2024 Secretary of State race

-
We are gathering information from all statewide candidates as a resource for the 2024 Primary Elections. Responses were limited to 200 words per question. Political attacks may have been removed, but otherwise, the responses are published unedited.
Three candidates from three parties are running to be the next Montana Secretary of State. They won’t face competition in the primary and are the assumed candidates for the general election as well. They include Republican incumbent Christi Jacobsen, and challengers Jesse James Mullen, a Democrat, and Libertarian John Lamb.