Q&A: Dennis Hayes, Libertarian Candidate for Montana's Western Congressional District

What is your full name as it will appear on ballots?

Dennis Hayes

What is your age?

69

Where do you live?

Townsend, MT

What is your education background?

High School Diploma

Please list your current and previous occupations.

Retired Builder and Remodeler

What motivated you to seek a seat in the U.S. House?

I was contacted by the Patriots Run Project

What, if anything, should Congress do to ease impacts of inflation and cost of living in Montana?

They should be put back on a budget which the Constitution tells them to do.

Under what circumstances should Congress authorize troops to be sent to war?

If the United States or any of our allies are under a threat like the southern border.

What changes, if any, should be made to the way elections and campaigns are funded?

What, if anything, should Congress do to improve the nation's immigration laws and security at the southern border?

Congress has the authority to close the borders but there's too much corruption in this government for them to do it.

What, if anything, should Congress do to address climate change?

Climate change is nothing but a hoax.This is nothing but a fear monger to scare the public.

What, if anything, should Congress do to ensure Social Security and Medicare benefits meet the needs of older adults?

This government should pay back all their IOUs back to Social Security for stealing their money.

What should be the top priorities when managing public land?

Defund the forest service there's too much corruption in it and this is the people's land not the government's land the government does not own any land by the Constitution