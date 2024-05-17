Q&A: Roger Roots, Libertarian Candidate for Clerk of the Montana Supreme Court

2024 Election Breakdowns 2024 Election breakdown: Montana governor's race The presumed frontrunners in the race are Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Gianforte, a former tech entrepreneur from Bozeman, and Democrat Ryan Busse, a political newcomer and former firearms industry executive from Kalispell.We’ve also got Libertarian Kaiser Lieb, who runs a comedy production company, Republican Rep. Tanner Smith, a legislator and construction business owner from Lakeside, and Democrat Jim Hunt, an attorney in Helena. 2024 Election breakdown: Western U.S. House race Five names will appear on primary ballots - two Republicans, one Democrat and two Libertarians. Although one of the Libertarians has unofficially dropped out and is not campaigning. 2024 Election breakdown: Attorney General race There are three candidates in all, two Republicans, Austin Knudsen and Logan Olsen, and one Democrat, Ben Alke. That’s setting up a Republican primary.

We are gathering information from all statewide candidates as a resource for the 2024 Primary Elections. Responses were limited to 200 words per question. Political attacks may have been removed, but otherwise, the responses are published unedited.

What is your full name, as it will appear on the ballot?

Roger Roots

What is your age?

56

Where do you live?

Livingston, MT

What is your education background?

High school dropout. B.S. Sociology, MSU-Billings. J.D. & M.C.J., Roger Williams University (Rhode Island); Ph.D., Sociology, UNLV.

Please list your current and previous occupations.

Currently a criminal defense lawyer. Formerly a professor of criminal justice and sociology. Also founder of Lysander Spooner University.

What motivated you to seek the office of Clerk of the Supreme Court ?

Intrusive, expansive government is the greatest threat faced by all mankind. Government is the greatest source of danger and violence in the lives of most people on earth. Governments murdered at least 70 million of their own people during the 20th century; and probably many more. [EDITOR'S NOTE: MTPR could not find evidence supporting this claim.] Since the late 1990s I have been an active Libertarian, seeking to educate and alert people to the evils of government.

What experience do you have in filing, storing or managing court records?

I have been an active lawyer since 2003 and am quite familiar with court clerical duties and operations.

What role does partisanship play in the office of Clerk of the Supreme Court?

It shouldn’t play much role at all. As clerk of the Supreme Court, I will always look out for the freedoms of the people of Montana as my highest priority.

Do you think there are ways the office of Clerk of the Supreme Court can improve?

Yes. There are times the Clerk must act as a check on the Supreme Court itself. As Clerk I will make sure the Court is always open for the people’s grievances.

What role should the Clerk play in the operations of the Montana Supreme Court?

The most important role is smoothness and efficiency. The Clerk must also act to protect Montana citizens from the Court, at times. The Clerk must, of course, serve the justices; but first and foremost he must serve the people of Montana.