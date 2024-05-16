Q&A: Lenny Williams, Democratic Candidate for PSC District 3

Candidate Q&A Q&A: Jeff Welborn, Republican Candidate for PSC District 3 We are gathering information from all statewide candidates as a resource for the 2024 Primary Elections. Responses were limited to 200 words per question. Political attacks may have been removed, but otherwise, the responses are published unedited. Q&A: Suzzann Nordwick, Republican Candidate for PSC District 3 We are gathering information from all statewide candidates as a resource for the 2024 Primary Elections. Responses were limited to 200 words per question. Political attacks may have been removed, but otherwise, the responses are published unedited. Q&A: Kirk Bushman, Republican Candidate for PSC District 2 We are gathering information from all statewide candidates as a resource for the 2024 Primary Elections. Responses were limited to 200 words per question. Political attacks may have been removed, but otherwise, the responses are published unedited.

What is your full name as it will appear on ballots?

Leonard (Lenny) Williams

What is your age?

66

Where do you live?

Butte America, MT

What is your education background?

Graduate Twin Falls Senior High School with Honors, Twin Falls, Idaho 1976

State of Idaho Electrical Apprenticeship Training, Twin Falls and Boise, Idaho, Four year program

Grace Carroll Rocky Mountion Labor School, Two years

Please list your current and previous occupations.

Currentlt Retired International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 233

Simi Truck Driver , Factory Irrigation worker ,Construction Labor

What motivated you to seek a seat on the Public Service Commission?

It was a passing og a great friend, whom like myself devoted his self to making the world a better place.

What are your top three priorities for the Public Service Commission and how would you focus on these in your role?

My three prioritiesare

1) Bring back ballance back to the PSC

2) Focucs on the changing demand and location of energy supply

3) Better serving the public on proposed changes on energy policy

By working togather in a nonpartison matter

Do you think the PSC has a role in addressing climate change and, if so, what is it?

Like any pollutant it must be manage in a common sense manner .

What does effective regulation of the state’s monopoly utilities look like?

Much as construction projects, review cost analysis, an undestanding the scope of the of the infomation given and checking the source for accurate information .

If elected, how would you work to provide more affordable electricity for Montana residents and small businesses?

Yes. Small business and and a strong economy for workinr families is crucial to Montana's survival .

What can commissioners do to build public trust and transparency in the PSC’s work?

What has been lacking in the PUC is outreach to the community, and perhaps a lack of understanding of common Montanans .