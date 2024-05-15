Q&A: Susan Bilo, Democratic Candidate for PSC District 2

Candidate Q&A Q&A: Kirk Bushman, Republican Candidate for PSC District 2 We are gathering information from all statewide candidates as a resource for the 2024 Primary Elections. Responses were limited to 200 words per question. Political attacks may have been removed, but otherwise, the responses are published unedited. Q&A: Brad Molnar, Republican Candidate for PSC District 2 We are gathering information from all statewide candidates as a resource for the 2024 Primary Elections. Responses were limited to 200 words per question. Political attacks may have been removed, but otherwise, the responses are published unedited. Q&A: Kaiser Lieb, Libertarian Candidate for Governor of Montana We are gathering information from all statewide candidates as a resource for the 2024 Primary Elections. Responses were limited to 200 words per question. Political attacks may have been removed, but otherwise, the responses are published unedited.

What is your full name as it will appear on ballots?

Susan Bilo

What is your age?

61

Where do you live?

Bozeman, MT

What is your education background?

B.S. & M.S. from Colorado State University’s College of Natural Resources. Energy efficiency and renewable energy courses and training.

Please list your current and previous occupations.

I am an instructor at Montana State University’s Gallatin College. I teach Energy & Sustainability, and Energy-Efficient Technologies and Renewable Energy for a workforce program.

I served as an energy specialist for Montana State University Extension conducting statewide workshops on solar technologies and taught adult education courses on solar energy and net zero energy buildings. I also worked for a state energy office, the U.S. Department of Energy, and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

What motivated you to seek a seat on the Public Service Commission?

With the recent electricity and natural gas rate hikes, I felt Montana’s hard-working citizens and businesses are not being fairly represented and protected by their current PSC representatives. Utility-scale wind and solar electric power plants are cost-competitive with fossil fuel-powered plants, and I want to make sure they are given fair consideration to keep utility bills affordable while also addressing climate change.

I believe Montanans have the right to produce their own electricity if they want to, and I will address current barriers. I have a strong energy background and will bring a much-needed balance to PSC discussions and decision-making.

What are your top three priorities for the Public Service Commission and how would you focus on these in your role?

1. Clean Energy: I will ensure that renewable energy sources are given fair and due consideration to address costs and climate change because they are cost-competitive with and often cheaper than fossil fuel-powered plants. The energy is clean and free. And, battery storage makes these systems reliable with the electricity available on demand when needed.

I would focus on consideration of renewables when overseeing development of the Integrated Resource Plan and when a utility proposes a new electricity generation facility.

2. Affordable Energy: I would encourage the expansion and marketing of utility efficiency rebates that lead to reduced energy use and lower bills. Another strategy is to invite competition by developing fair and reasonable Qualifying Facility contract terms that attract businesses that want to build cost-effective renewable energy projects. Montana must also consider western organized energy markets for buying cheaper wholesale electricity

3. Reliable Energy: Montana’s electric utility grid must be modernized for reliability. Upgrades can include micro-grids that reduce line losses and prevent widespread power outages. Smart-grid technologies give ratepayers control over when and how they use energy to reduce peak demand and costs. We must also protect the grid from extreme weather events, vandalism, and hacking. Reliability also entails considering how drought impacts hydroelectric generation (and possibly thermoelectric power plants).

Do you think the PSC has a role in addressing climate change and, if so, what is it?

Yes! The PSC plays a significant role in determining what energy-producing projects are paid for, built, and operated by Montana’s utilities. The fuel used for these projects has a direct impact on rate-payer costs as well as societal and ecosystem health.

The main way the PSC can address climate change is to give renewable energy projects fair and due consideration because they do not require combustion to generate electricity or heat energy. Thus, when compared to coal and natural gas, renewable energy (except bioenergy) does not emit greenhouse gasses that contribute to climate change. They also do not emit pollution that impacts human health.

The Montana Climate Assessment provides the facts on how Montana agriculture producers, water resources, and our forests are already experiencing multiple negative impacts from climate change. This significantly impacts Montana’s economy. Thus, by addressing climate change, the PSC can protect Montanans in multiple ways.

What does effective regulation of the state’s monopoly utilities look like?

Montana’s investor-owned utilities are private monopolies that are guaranteed full recovery of their costs and a fair rate of return on their investments. Because they are beholden to their shareholders, they must be regulated to ensure Montanans receive “adequate service at reasonable rates.”

Effective regulation entails maintaining this balance and includes:

A. Gathering detailed information before changing customer classes and rate making. Rate making typically entails the utility initiating a rate case. The PSC hears the utility’s justification for a utility bill rate change (typically an increase) and also considers input from PSC staff, commercial and industrial customers, consumer advocates, low-income groups, state agencies, and conservation organizations. The PSC must weigh all the input to determine if the rate change should be approved, and if needed, whether the request is fair and reasonable. That is how it regulates the utility and protects ratepayers.

B. Providing detailed oversight of and guidance on the Integrated Resource Plan to make sure the utility addresses all costs as well as societal health and environmental impacts.

If elected, how would you work to provide more affordable electricity for Montana residents and small businesses?

My second priority as described in Question 7 is to keep Montana’s utility bills affordable. The strategies include:

Working with the utilities to expand and better market current utility energy- and water-efficiency incentives and rebate programs to lower energy use and thus bills.

Inviting competition by developing fair and reasonable Qualifying Facility contract terms that attract businesses that want to build cost-effective renewable energy projects.

Participating in programs where Montana participates in western organized energy markets to access cheaper wholesale electricity markets.

Modernizing the grid for reliability overlaps here. Micro-grids can reduce utility costs by reducing line losses and preventing widespread power outages. Smart-grid technologies give ratepayers control over when and how they use energy to reduce peak demand and costs.

What can commissioners do to build public trust and transparency in the PSC’s work?

Montanans are paying closer attention to and beginning to better understand how the PSC impacts them. The PSC can better represent its customers by holding in-person open houses and input-gathering events. I will hold such events at least twice a year in my district and will gather input for overseeing development of the Integrated Resource Plan that provides utility direction.

I will accept offers to speak and proactively offer to speak at various events to share information on how the PSC is working to provide Montanans with clean, affordable, and reliable energy.

