Q&A: Sid Daoud, Libertarian Candidate for U.S. Senate

What is your full name as it will appear on ballots?

Sid Daoud

What is your age?

56

Where do you live?

Kalispell MT

What is your education background?

CMR graduate with some college at MSU, mostly education via the US Army and the school of life

Please list your current and previous occupations.

I am a City Councilman in Kalispell serving my second term. Senior Consultant for Summit7Systems, past System Administrator at Plum Creek Timber, past Lead System Administrator at Malmstrom AFB (Lockheed Martin), Various other Tech jobs and longtime Sergeant in the US Army

What motivated you to seek a seat in the U.S Senate?

I am running to bring in a new era of Montana Senators that are financially responsible, not only slowing, but reducing the spread and size of our oppressive Federal Government. I aim to stop the endless wars that plague our troops, economy and country. We must stop spending money we don’t have and printing worthless money immediately. A big step in the right direction would be to actually passing a budget that includes paying down our debt, congress has not passed a budget successfully in 28 years.

What, if anything, should the Senate do to address the federal deficit?

Pass an actual budget (they have not since 1996) that includes debt payment and then spend NO OTHER money. Stop our unconstitutional wars, we cannot afford them. Congress has a 14% approval rating currently and it deserves it.

Yes or no, do you support a federal ban on abortion?

No.

What, if anything, should the Senate do to address climate change?

Climate change has turned into a power grab by government entities around the world bending the facts and skewing perceptions of our youth. If we in the US are serious about reducing our impact, we should do it the American way by supporting innovation by entrepreneurs, removing ridiculous regulation, and competing to see who can develop the best way forward. Regulating and taxing will fail, as it always does. I am very concerned with the not-so-hidden global agenda of depopulation buried in this issue, that scares me more than anything and is detrimental to humanity and our future.

What changes, if any, should be made to the way elections and campaigns are funded?

Dark money is a fallacy, there is only money, I would like to see everyone, including both big parties, given zero federal dollars to campaign. The more people are self-reliant and research their candidate options, the less impact money will have on elections.

What, if anything, should the Senate do to improve the nation's immigration laws and security at the southern border?

Eliminate all Social Welfare aimed at immigrants completely, this is a recently new phenomenon and should be eradicated. If the will of the people would like to continue to have border controls, they should be the same for all agencies and for all borders to include the coasts and northern border. Our immigration policy is all over the place and not consistent between even the agencies charged with border enforcement. Sweeping and consistent immigration policy reform is necessary.

What, if anything, should the Senate do to ensure Social Security and Medicare benefits meet the needs of older adults?

Those two programs are very different in how they are set up, funded and implemented. I am going to concentrate on Social Security in this answer as space is limited. We should switch social security over to its own 529 Plan. Today we have 529 education savings plans that we all can utilize that are state run (not federal) and you may use the 529 plan from any state (you are not restricted to your own state). A Social Security 529 plan would get the thieves in the Federal government out of your money, give you flexibility over what state’s plan that you prefer, and like I said it would get the money get out of the federal Ponzi scheme. I am talking about ending the federal Social Security program, but it would need to be continued in a fashion until everyone that has paid in gets their funds. This is accomplished by continuing the employer match portion until this is accomplished then ending the employer match permanently which will be a boost our economy. There are many more details to discuss with this program but hopefully it has piqued your interest.

What should be the top priority when managing public land?

Washington does a terrible job of managing Montana’s federal public land. A look into our forest fire statistics and which forests fare the best will make that clear. Management should be entrusted to the State, and they should leverage private industry as much as possible. Timber and land management companies have the best track record of caring for and protecting their land. Lessons should be taken from them.

What, if anything, would you do if elected to build trust in the Senate?

I intend to fight to free our future generations from economic demise by starting to dig us out of the hole we are in with the deficit, runaway spending, and the careless printing of money. I will honor our troops and only place them in harms way when the nation is behind them, by requiring congress to do its job and declare war before committing them to combat. I will work with any Senator willing to move us back to adherence to the constitution and conducting the primary business of the government – protecting our individual rights above all else. I will be consistent, open, and honest with the people I serve. I will publish a list of all the entities and people I meet with so they can count on me being forthright with the job I am there to do, serving Montana.