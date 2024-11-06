Montanans approve constitutional protections for abortion

Montanans have voted to enshrine abortion access in the state’s Constitution, according to a call by The Associated Press.

The Montana Constitution will now explicitly prohibit the government from burdening the right to abortion before fetal viability. The measure also guarantees abortion access post-viability to protect the pregnant person’s life or health.

‘Yes’ votes for constitutional initiative containing the amendment led ‘no’ votes by about 14 percentage points Wednesday morning.

In a statement, ACLU of Montana executive director Akilah Deernose called the win a “a significant victory,” but said “anti-abortion politicians will not give up.”

Montana’s Gov. Greg Gianforte, who won re-election Tuesday night, has signed about a dozen anti-abortion bills into law. All were blocked in court before the vote on the ballot measure.

Montana is one of 10 states voting on abortion. An amendment failed in Florida to reach a 60% threshold. Meanwhile, voters have added reproductive rights protections in Missouri, Colorado and Maryland.