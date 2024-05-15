Q&A: John Repke, Democratic Candidate for State Auditor

Candidate Q&A Q&A: Katherine Bidegaray, Candidate for Montana Supreme Court Seat #3 We are gathering information from all statewide candidates as a resource for the 2024 Primary Elections. Responses were limited to 200 words per question. Political attacks may have been removed, but otherwise, the responses are published unedited. Q&A: James Brown, Republican Candidate for State Auditor We are gathering information from all statewide candidates as a resource for the 2024 Primary Elections. Responses were limited to 200 words per question. Political attacks may have been removed, but otherwise, the responses are published unedited. Q&A: John Jay Willoughby, Republican Candidate for State Auditor We are gathering information from all statewide candidates as a resource for the 2024 Primary Elections. Responses were limited to 200 words per question. Political attacks may have been removed, but otherwise, the responses are published unedited.

We are gathering information from all statewide candidates as a resource for the 2024 Primary Elections. Responses were limited to 200 words per question. Political attacks may have been removed, but otherwise, the responses are published unedited.

What is your full name as it will appear on the ballot?

John Repke

What is your age?

66

Where do you live?

Whitefish, MT

What is your education background?

BS- Finance, Ohio State University

MBA-Finance, University of Denver

Please list your current and previous occupations.

Previous experience is in private sector financial, strategic, and risk analysis and organizational management, including as chief financial officer at some large businesses.

What motivated you to seek the office of State Auditor?

The Auditor of the State of Montana is an agency in our state government that provides critical services to all Montanans. It needs a leader who is fully committed to protecting Montana consumers without compromise. For too long, this office has had a lack of leadership and has failed to focus on the needs of all Montana consumers. I have the knowledge, skills, and perspective to make it stronger and more effective.

What experience do you have in regulating or working in the insurance and securities industries?

I am not an industry insider – and the leader of this agency shouldn’t be. That said, I do have extensive experience in business finance which included substantial involvement in insurance programs including self-funded employee health insurance plans and retirement plans. My work at publicly traded companies also gave me unique insight into the securities markets and the related industry. With this experience, I have a deep appreciation for effective and efficient regulation.

2024 Election Breakdowns 2024 Election breakdown: Montana governor's race The presumed frontrunners in the race are Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Gianforte, a former tech entrepreneur from Bozeman, and Democrat Ryan Busse, a political newcomer and former firearms industry executive from Kalispell.We’ve also got Libertarian Kaiser Lieb, who runs a comedy production company, Republican Rep. Tanner Smith, a legislator and construction business owner from Lakeside, and Democrat Jim Hunt, an attorney in Helena. 2024 Election breakdown: Western U.S. House race Five names will appear on primary ballots - two Republicans, one Democrat and two Libertarians. Although one of the Libertarians has unofficially dropped out and is not campaigning. 2024 Election breakdown: Attorney General race There are three candidates in all, two Republicans, Austin Knudsen and Logan Olsen, and one Democrat, Ben Alke. That’s setting up a Republican primary.

How would you approach the Auditor's consumer protection role protecting Montanans, specifically senior citizens, against fraud and scams?

Clearly, the best approach is to stop the fraud before it happens. The agency is attempting to educate at-risk groups (which is not just seniors), but more needs to be done. I will work to find creative ways to more effectively reach these groups and promote the services of the agency. Beyond that, I will support collaboration with federal, state, and county law enforcement and aggressive prosecution of those taking advantage of vulnerable Montanans.

What is the most important issue facing Montana that this office can address and what is your plan for it?

Montanans face increasing challenges caused by natural disasters, an aging population, and the inability to access insurance, especially medical where lack of insurance hurts not only Montana families, but also strains our healthcare services. All of these issues are important. I will be proactive and, while fully committed to protecting everyday folks, take on these complex problems by using my expertise and experience to work with insurers and other businesses to find lasting solutions.

What should the state Land Board prioritize as it manages state trust lands?

I will follow the law and do everything possible to help ensure that our public school trust is robust and access to public lands and waterways for recreation, hunting and fishing is protected.

