© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Montana voting FAQs

Montana Public Radio | By Elinor Smith
Published October 8, 2024 at 6:30 AM MDT

Montana voting FAQs

Election Day is Tuesday, November 5th.

View a sample ballot

Voter registration

Montanans can still register to vote until noon the day before the election and until 8 p.m. on Election Day. Late registration has to be done in person at your local elections office.

Absentee ballots

Ballots will be sent to absentee voters October 11th.

Absentee ballots must be received at the election office or polling place by 8 p.m. on Election Day

If you make a mistake filling out an absentee ballot, you can contact your county’s election office to receive a new one.

Where do I vote?

Find your polling location and check your registration status on the Secretary of State website. Or call your local election administrator.

Identification

Montanans must bring identification in order to register to vote and to vote in-person. See the list of acceptable IDs.

Montana Voter Information Pamphlet

The Montana Voter Information Pamphlet has more information about voting, ballot measures and candidates.

2024 Montana Election Guide
Montana Election Guide
Your guide the 2024 Montana elections
Tags
Montana News 2024 electionsAmerica Amplified
Elinor Smith
Elinor is a reporter and the host of evening news on Montana Public Radio.
See stories by Elinor Smith
"The Wide Open" podcast from Montana Public Radio and the Montana Media Lab.
The Wide Open
Explore the places where we come together and fall apart. The Wide Open brings nuanced reporting on under-covered environmental issues. Our deep storytelling provides context to the forces shaping our lives — with plenty of adventure, wildlife and rich sound along the way.
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information