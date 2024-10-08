Montana voting FAQs

Election Day is Tuesday, November 5th.

View a sample ballot

Voter registration

Montanans can still register to vote until noon the day before the election and until 8 p.m. on Election Day. Late registration has to be done in person at your local elections office.

Absentee ballots

Ballots will be sent to absentee voters October 11th.

Absentee ballots must be received at the election office or polling place by 8 p.m. on Election Day

If you make a mistake filling out an absentee ballot, you can contact your county’s election office to receive a new one.

Where do I vote?

Find your polling location and check your registration status on the Secretary of State website. Or call your local election administrator.

Identification

Montanans must bring identification in order to register to vote and to vote in-person. See the list of acceptable IDs.

Montana Voter Information Pamphlet

The Montana Voter Information Pamphlet has more information about voting, ballot measures and candidates.