Q&A: Shannon O'Brien, Democratic Candidate for Superintendent of Public Instruction

Shannon O'Brien, Democratic Candidate for Superintendent of Public Instruction

Full Name as on Ballot: Shannon O’Brien

Age: 55

Residence: Missoula, MT

What is your education background?

Bachelor’s in Political Science, UW, Master’s in Teaching, Gonzaga, Doctorate in Ed. Leadership, UM

Please list your current and previous occupations.

Current: State Senator

Previous: High School Teacher, Dean of Missoula College, Governor Bullock Education Policy Advisor

What motivated you to seek the office of Superintendent of Public Instruction?

Competent and effective leadership matters and the Office of Public Instruction has lacked that leadership for 8 years. As an educator and parent, I could not stand by and watch Montana public schools lose ground by not having a partner and champion at OPI.

What policies, if any, should the state use to improve teacher pay and recruit and retain educators?

We need to meet this crisis head-on by addressing the issues driving Montana teachers out of state or into another profession. To start, we must ensure Montana teachers earn a living wage. We must encourage and help replicate creative local efforts to provide affordable teacher housing. Beyond that, we need to lift up teaching as a profession. Working with the Montana University System, we must ensure students heading off to college see teaching as a viable career path and have financial incentives to pursue it. Once in the classroom, teachers should once again see OPI as a valuable resource and support to their profession.

How will you ensure the constitutional requirement for students to learn about Native American history and culture is implemented in Montana schools?

In keeping with our constitutional obligation, I would ensure the goal of Indian Education for All is met—that every Montana student learns an accurate history that includes Native people, understands tribal sovereignty, and is aware of contemporary Native issues. IEFA funding should be used for these purposes and OPI can ensure accountability for those dollars through school finance reporting systems. That said, my emphasis would be on impact, not paperwork. OPI should provide the professional development, curricular resources, and encouragement that help the professionals implementing IEFA programming actively engage teachers and students in elevating Native history and culture.

What changes, if any, should be made to the state public school’s funding formula?

The school funding formula has not been updated in years and consequently schools are not getting the adequate resources they need to operate. Over the last 11 years, I have built relationships with key stakeholders in statewide education including legislators on both sides of the aisle. I will work with the Montana legislature in meeting their obligation to update the formula as required by law. In addition, the 3% inflationary cap has to be increased to keep pace with the inflation rate today.

What role do you see charter schools playing in Montana’s education system?

We have a responsibility to our taxpayers to spend their money responsibly, effectively and transparently. The PUBLIC charter schools are showing great promise and innovation. The PRIVATE charter schools, however, with limited oversight and no obligation to meet public expectations, are unconstitutional. We cannot dedicate precious resources to private education. Montanans love their local public schools and they trust their teachers. We can and we must fund public education adequately to provide a free, quality public education for every Montana child.

What measures, if any, should lawmakers or school officials take to protect students from gun violence?

I was honored to help write the language for the safe schools bill that passed unanimously in the senate last session. Two areas that need to be addressed immediately is to upgrade aging facilities where doors, locks, windows and fast changing technology needs are all outdated. A one time influx of state resources to get schools on track to meet those basic security needs is paramount. School nurses, counselors and school resource officers are the first line of defense in meeting the needs of students. These positions often go unfilled due to lack of financial resources. Working with school districts and the legislature to find the solutions to our school safety needs has to be addressed in the 2025 legislative session.

What should the state Land Board prioritize as it manages state trust lands?

Simply put, we must protect our public lands. Because the revenue generated from our public lands helps fund public schools, the Superintendent’s role on the Land Board is especially important. As a Land Board member, I will vote to protect public access and make sure that leases of public lands are fair and equitable to both the state and the people leasing the land, while providing optimal support for public education. I will never support the sale of Montana’s public lands.