© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
"Thank you" is written on a watercolor style illustration with wildflowers on a blue sky background.
Thank You!
Thank you to everyone who donated, volunteered and sent words of encouragement this week. You raised nearly $495,000 (and our spirits)! Our funding challenges are far from over, but your generosity gives us room to maneuver as we navigate the new public media landscape. Supporters like you are why public radio works. Thank you!
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Report finds gaps in Libby water contamination regulations

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published August 8, 2025 at 7:26 AM MDT
The Libby eagle sits above downtown Libby, Montana.
Nicky Ouellet

A former lumber mill owned by International Paper contaminated the water supply for a large part of the city of Libby. It’s the lesser-known Superfund site in the town widely known for asbestos contamination.

In order to protect residents, federal regulators worked with the city to implement a ban on wells. But a new report found there are some gaps in the policy. Jason Rappe, a remedial project manager with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says, “There are some properties outside of the city limits of Libby that aren’t covered by the city well ban ordinance.”

Rappe says without those protections, property owners might unknowingly drill a well and drink contaminated water.

The EPA and International Paper will work together to find a solution. Rappe says that would likely require Lincoln County to ban wells on those properties.

Rappe adds that for the first time, the EPA is also studying the deeper reaches of the aquifer for contaminants. That report is expected within the next two years.
Tags
Montana News EnvironmentInternational Paper CompanyEnvironmental Protection AgencyJason Rappe
Aaron Bolton
Aaron joined the MTPR team in 2019. He reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.

aaron@mtpr.org or call/text at 612-799-1269
See stories by Aaron Bolton
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information