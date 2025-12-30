© 2026 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

2025 rewind: Here's what our reporters want you to know

Montana Public Radio
Published December 30, 2025 at 1:07 PM MST
2025 Reporter Rewind
2025 Reporter Rewind

From environmental policy and legislative hijinks, to cave exploring and wild horses – MTPR reporters were busy in 2025 covering Montana stories, large and small. Here is some of the reporting that made an impact on them.

_

Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee Ragar
Capitol Bureau Chief

I cover state government and politics. More than a third of my year was consumed by the 2025 legislative session. The issues that warranted the most coverage were property taxes, mobile homeowners rights and political infighting.

Montana Capitol
Lawmakers consider competing property tax bills
Policymakers are determined to rebalance Montana’s property tax system after bills spiked last year. But who should pick up the slack if some Montanan’s taxes are cut? The governor is narrowly focused on two proposals. But lawmakers aren’t sold on the right approach yet.
In The Highwoods manufactured home park in Great Falls, Mont. (from left to right) Cindy Newman, Jan Bailey and Vivian Rambo chat around a kitchen table on May 28, 2025.
Mobile home residents find little relief amid rent hikes, ownership changes
Montana policymakers made housing affordability a top issue at the statehouse, but mobile home park residents feel left out. After three legislative sessions of asking for more tenant protections, there’s been little change to the law. Residents are facing rent hikes and insecurity as parks are sold, often to out-of-state buyers.
"The Session" podcast logo shows lawmakers from above at their desks at the state House, overlaid with a green tint, the podcast name and authors MT Free Press, Montana Public Radio and Yellowstone Public Radio.
Hot Buttered Shenanigans
 The 69th Legislature is starting week eight of the session. Factions in the state Senate are cleaving further apart and impacting the chamber's work. Debates over education policy are heating up. This is The Session, a look at the policy and politics inside the Montana State House.
Wild horses at an ecosanctuary in Wyoming.
The Little Why: Are there wild horses in Montana?
This week: A second edition of "The Little Why," where we tackle questions from our younger listeners. Saddle up, grab the reins and ride along with us as we learn about wild horses in Montana.

Lawmakers warred over several proposals to lower property tax bills until the final days of the session.

The Legislature adjourned without passing any significant reforms requested by mobile home owners.

Factions in the Montana Senate drew ire and admiration in the upper chamber.

Bonus: I also got to visit Montana’s wild horse range, and it was a personal highlight of my year!

_

Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin
Environmental Reporter

I cover the environment. Which is a wildly amorphous term spanning everything from cave exploration to stream restoration – and beyond!

Bigfork High School Cave Club students work on marking a path through a cave in the Judith Mountains on June 6, 2025.
Mentorship and minerals turn Bigfork students into underground explorers
For the last 25 years, intrepid groups of teens have set out to explore, document and preserve some of the most fragile ecosystems around Montana: caves. Ahead of National Cave Week, Montana Public Radio’s Ellis Juhlin joined them for a trip deep into the Judith Mountains.
A black swift in its cliffside nest. These birds nest near waterfalls among the moss in rocky overhangs. The black swift population has dropped by half over the last 50 years.
On mossy ledges behind roaring waterfalls, black swifts find refuge – for now
As the song says, “don’t go chasing waterfalls” — unless you’re a research team looking for an elusive bird that only nests in the “splash zone.” MTPR’s Ellis Juhlin recently joined one such group on a scouting trip.
Adam Switalski oversees culvert replacement on a tributary of Granite Creek
Federal funding freeze leaves Montana businesses and restoration projects in limbo
The freezing and thawing of federal funds under the Trump administration has thrown into question the future of grants money already promised to the state. That money pays for a wide range of work including watershed restoration, reforestation and road maintenance.
Restoration work at Lost Horse Creek in western Montana's Bitterroot valley on Oct. 24, 2025. Construction crews work to install a new headgate and fish screens. Projects like these are facing mounting challenges amid federal funding cuts and layoffs.
Federal funding cuts, layoffs threaten stream restoration work
With winter approaching, a creek restoration project is wrapping up in the Bitterroot Mountains. Crossing the finish line was hard won. The project faced mounting challenges from federal funding cuts and layoffs. Uncertainty over federal support adds more hurdles for future improvements.
The site of a mine shaft Hecla has proposed to explore beneath Cabinet Mountains 20 miles south of Libby
Mining company eyes minerals under Cabinet Mountains Wilderness
A mining company is exploring the possibility of building a new mine underneath a wilderness area in northwest Montana.
A highlighted map shows The Sheep Creek drainage along the Montana-Idaho border.
Residents, lawmakers push back on proposed Ravalli County mine
The Trump administration in November prioritized approval of a rare earth mineral mine at the headwaters of the Bitterroot River. But the project faces strong opposition from the public, local government and members of Montana's congressional delegation.
Sun Mountain Lumber Superintendent Nelson Bohrer looks at pallets of 2x4s to be shipped
What will Trump's order on logging mean for Montana's timber industry?
President Donald Trump signed an executive order telling federal public land agencies to open more lands for timber harvest. Montana’s timber industry has been steadily declining for decades. The handful of mills that remain say increasing the number of logs could help. But supply is only one of the challenges facing the often volatile industry.
Shot of modern data center with multiple rows of operational server racks.
Data center power needs could mean higher costs for NorthWestern customers
Montana's largest utility this year struck deals to power three data centers — and counting. NorthWestern Energy has promised them at least twice the amount of electricity used to power all homes and businesses in the state. As data centers look to break ground in Montana, some worry ratepayers will have to subsidize their colossal power needs.

This year I wanted to better connect with our listeners in my reporting, so I created a survey where anyone could write in and tell me what they wanted to see/hear more of. That spurred some of my favorite pieces throughout the year:

Like climbing deep into caves under the Judith Mountains with an intrepid team of high school students, or surveying waterfalls for the elusive black swift

This year has also seen a lot of environmental policy changes at the state level in the 2025 session, and at the federal level with the Trump administration. I’ve worked to keep listeners informed about how those policies are playing out on the ground like,

How stream restoration work is changing after the loss of federal dollars

Mining projects across Montana that have been fast-tracked by the administration

What changes to timber policy mean for Montana mills.

Or how data center development could impact your monthly utility bill.

I’m honored to tell these stories and help Montanans be better informed about environmental issues. I love hearing from listeners, so drop me a line if you think there’s a story I should tell!

_

Austin Amestoy
Austin Amestoy
Morning Edition Host and Reporter

So much good happens in Montana classrooms, and I’ve had the great privilege of telling many of those stories this year.

Missoula artist and Wheels on the Bus founder Elisha Harteis stands in front of school bus painted in bright colors with images of pottery and a bird. Harteis says she’s been dreaming of a mobile pottery studio since before the pandemic. A series of private donations this year made it possible. Now, she can bring lessons in the ceramic arts to students in any school.
Mobile clay studio brings art and excitement to Missoula students
When public schools face deep budget cuts, art and music programs are often the first to be slashed. A new nonprofit in Missoula is hitting the road with a mobile pottery studio to help fill the gaps.
Frenchtown High School in Frenchtown, Mont.
Teacher pay in Montana is rising as new laws go into effect
Many early-career teachers in Montana received an unprecedented salary bump this year. A new state law made the raises possible.
Frenchtown High School graduates Colter Zenner (left), Laurel Krause (center) and Khloe Rausch at their graduation ceremony on May 25, 2025. Each earned the equivalent of a year’s worth of college credits over the last three years. They say they feel prepared for college, and are grateful for the savings the Bronc Fast Track program provided them.
Frenchtown High School program gives students a head start on college
Frenchtown High School is celebrating a first-of-its-kind milestone in Montana. Nearly two dozen seniors are graduating with a year’s worth of college under their belts.
Alberton High School in Alberton, MT.
After an emotional meeting, Alberton school board cuts music and technology classes
The Alberton School District board of trustees Tuesday night voted to lay off its technology and music teachers, citing a “budget cliff.” It’s a familiar story that’s played out in schools large and small across the state as public schools face a funding crisis. MTPR’s Austin Amestoy takes us to a board meeting in Alberton.
Students and community members lined the walk to the Missoula County Public Schools administration building Tuesday, Feb. 13. They held signs and chanted in support of the district’s Arts Education Director — one of 44 positions poised for budget cuts next school year.
Missoula school trustees approve heavy budget cuts as COVID aid ends
Missoula County Public Schools trustees voted Tuesday to approve steep reductions as the district faces an $8 million shortfall. Districts statewide are contending with budgets gutted by the end of COVID-19 relief dollars, declining enrollments and rising costs.

Missoula students are learning the ceramic arts thanks to a pottery studio outfitted in an old school bus. Pay for early-career teachers finally rose substantially across the state after bipartisan work in the state legislature. And Frenchtown High School graduated its first class of seniors who earned a year’s worth of college credits thanks to an innovative new program.

But the story that’s stuck with me most is one that perfectly captured the struggle so many schools across the state have faced over the last few years. Alberton school board members in March made the painful decision to cut the district’s music and award-winning technology programs. The school was staring down a fiscal cliff caused in part by its last remaining pandemic funds drying up.

Alberton was hardly the first district to make this unenviable choice — schools large and small across Montana have tightened their belts in recent years. Administrators often tell me rising costs, failing levies and stagnating state funding became the perfect storm that’s forced these budget cuts. And, when push comes to shove, art and music programs are often the first to go.

Though cuts regularly make headlines, I hadn’t had the opportunity to watch one of the meetings where these decisions are made. I left Alberton that night in March determined to capture the human element of a budget cut — the intense emotion felt both by parents, students and teachers, and the board members who felt backed into a corner by forces outside their control.

Montana schools are celebrating big investments by the state legislature this year that have largely helped them catch up with inflation. But most agree those investments won’t be enough to overcome crumbling infrastructure, chronically underpaid teachers and declining enrollment.

A commission of lawmakers and education advocates meeting right now is examining all of these issues, and I’ll be watching and reporting to see what solutions they may come up with.

_

Elinor Smith
Elinor Smith
Reporter and evening news host

I’ve loved working on almost every story so far this year. My favorite, though, was about this season’s Flathead Cherry crop.

Montana News
Growers say Flathead cherries are almost ready to harvest
Elinor Smith

I reported a year ago about an early freeze that killed most of 2024’s crop. This year, the cherries were healthy and harvestable. It was not only a positive update, but a satisfying resolution to one of my first MTPR assignments. Plus, cherries have always been my favorite fruit!
Montana News
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information