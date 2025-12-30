2025 rewind: Here's what our reporters want you to know

From environmental policy and legislative hijinks, to cave exploring and wild horses – MTPR reporters were busy in 2025 covering Montana stories, large and small. Here is some of the reporting that made an impact on them.

Shaylee Ragar Capitol Bureau Chief

I cover state government and politics. More than a third of my year was consumed by the 2025 legislative session. The issues that warranted the most coverage were property taxes, mobile homeowners rights and political infighting.

Lawmakers consider competing property tax bills Policymakers are determined to rebalance Montana’s property tax system after bills spiked last year. But who should pick up the slack if some Montanan’s taxes are cut? The governor is narrowly focused on two proposals. But lawmakers aren’t sold on the right approach yet. Mobile home residents find little relief amid rent hikes, ownership changes Montana policymakers made housing affordability a top issue at the statehouse, but mobile home park residents feel left out. After three legislative sessions of asking for more tenant protections, there’s been little change to the law. Residents are facing rent hikes and insecurity as parks are sold, often to out-of-state buyers. Hot Buttered Shenanigans The 69th Legislature is starting week eight of the session. Factions in the state Senate are cleaving further apart and impacting the chamber's work. Debates over education policy are heating up. This is The Session, a look at the policy and politics inside the Montana State House. The Little Why: Are there wild horses in Montana? This week: A second edition of "The Little Why," where we tackle questions from our younger listeners. Saddle up, grab the reins and ride along with us as we learn about wild horses in Montana.

Lawmakers warred over several proposals to lower property tax bills until the final days of the session.

The Legislature adjourned without passing any significant reforms requested by mobile home owners.

Factions in the Montana Senate drew ire and admiration in the upper chamber.

Bonus: I also got to visit Montana’s wild horse range, and it was a personal highlight of my year!

I cover the environment. Which is a wildly amorphous term spanning everything from cave exploration to stream restoration – and beyond!

Mentorship and minerals turn Bigfork students into underground explorers For the last 25 years, intrepid groups of teens have set out to explore, document and preserve some of the most fragile ecosystems around Montana: caves. Ahead of National Cave Week, Montana Public Radio’s Ellis Juhlin joined them for a trip deep into the Judith Mountains. On mossy ledges behind roaring waterfalls, black swifts find refuge – for now As the song says, “don’t go chasing waterfalls” — unless you’re a research team looking for an elusive bird that only nests in the “splash zone.” MTPR’s Ellis Juhlin recently joined one such group on a scouting trip. Federal funding freeze leaves Montana businesses and restoration projects in limbo The freezing and thawing of federal funds under the Trump administration has thrown into question the future of grants money already promised to the state. That money pays for a wide range of work including watershed restoration, reforestation and road maintenance. Federal funding cuts, layoffs threaten stream restoration work With winter approaching, a creek restoration project is wrapping up in the Bitterroot Mountains. Crossing the finish line was hard won. The project faced mounting challenges from federal funding cuts and layoffs. Uncertainty over federal support adds more hurdles for future improvements. Mining company eyes minerals under Cabinet Mountains Wilderness A mining company is exploring the possibility of building a new mine underneath a wilderness area in northwest Montana. Residents, lawmakers push back on proposed Ravalli County mine The Trump administration in November prioritized approval of a rare earth mineral mine at the headwaters of the Bitterroot River. But the project faces strong opposition from the public, local government and members of Montana's congressional delegation. What will Trump's order on logging mean for Montana's timber industry? President Donald Trump signed an executive order telling federal public land agencies to open more lands for timber harvest. Montana’s timber industry has been steadily declining for decades. The handful of mills that remain say increasing the number of logs could help. But supply is only one of the challenges facing the often volatile industry. Data center power needs could mean higher costs for NorthWestern customers Montana's largest utility this year struck deals to power three data centers — and counting. NorthWestern Energy has promised them at least twice the amount of electricity used to power all homes and businesses in the state. As data centers look to break ground in Montana, some worry ratepayers will have to subsidize their colossal power needs.

This year I wanted to better connect with our listeners in my reporting, so I created a survey where anyone could write in and tell me what they wanted to see/hear more of. That spurred some of my favorite pieces throughout the year:

Like climbing deep into caves under the Judith Mountains with an intrepid team of high school students, or surveying waterfalls for the elusive black swift

This year has also seen a lot of environmental policy changes at the state level in the 2025 session, and at the federal level with the Trump administration. I’ve worked to keep listeners informed about how those policies are playing out on the ground like,

How stream restoration work is changing after the loss of federal dollars

Mining projects across Montana that have been fast-tracked by the administration

What changes to timber policy mean for Montana mills.

Or how data center development could impact your monthly utility bill.

I’m honored to tell these stories and help Montanans be better informed about environmental issues. I love hearing from listeners, so drop me a line if you think there’s a story I should tell!

Austin Amestoy Morning Edition Host and Reporter

So much good happens in Montana classrooms, and I’ve had the great privilege of telling many of those stories this year.

Mobile clay studio brings art and excitement to Missoula students When public schools face deep budget cuts, art and music programs are often the first to be slashed. A new nonprofit in Missoula is hitting the road with a mobile pottery studio to help fill the gaps. Teacher pay in Montana is rising as new laws go into effect Many early-career teachers in Montana received an unprecedented salary bump this year. A new state law made the raises possible. Frenchtown High School program gives students a head start on college Frenchtown High School is celebrating a first-of-its-kind milestone in Montana. Nearly two dozen seniors are graduating with a year’s worth of college under their belts. After an emotional meeting, Alberton school board cuts music and technology classes The Alberton School District board of trustees Tuesday night voted to lay off its technology and music teachers, citing a “budget cliff.” It’s a familiar story that’s played out in schools large and small across the state as public schools face a funding crisis. MTPR’s Austin Amestoy takes us to a board meeting in Alberton. Missoula school trustees approve heavy budget cuts as COVID aid ends Missoula County Public Schools trustees voted Tuesday to approve steep reductions as the district faces an $8 million shortfall. Districts statewide are contending with budgets gutted by the end of COVID-19 relief dollars, declining enrollments and rising costs.

Missoula students are learning the ceramic arts thanks to a pottery studio outfitted in an old school bus. Pay for early-career teachers finally rose substantially across the state after bipartisan work in the state legislature. And Frenchtown High School graduated its first class of seniors who earned a year’s worth of college credits thanks to an innovative new program.

But the story that’s stuck with me most is one that perfectly captured the struggle so many schools across the state have faced over the last few years. Alberton school board members in March made the painful decision to cut the district’s music and award-winning technology programs. The school was staring down a fiscal cliff caused in part by its last remaining pandemic funds drying up.

Alberton was hardly the first district to make this unenviable choice — schools large and small across Montana have tightened their belts in recent years. Administrators often tell me rising costs, failing levies and stagnating state funding became the perfect storm that’s forced these budget cuts. And, when push comes to shove, art and music programs are often the first to go.

Though cuts regularly make headlines, I hadn’t had the opportunity to watch one of the meetings where these decisions are made. I left Alberton that night in March determined to capture the human element of a budget cut — the intense emotion felt both by parents, students and teachers, and the board members who felt backed into a corner by forces outside their control.

Montana schools are celebrating big investments by the state legislature this year that have largely helped them catch up with inflation. But most agree those investments won’t be enough to overcome crumbling infrastructure, chronically underpaid teachers and declining enrollment.

A commission of lawmakers and education advocates meeting right now is examining all of these issues, and I’ll be watching and reporting to see what solutions they may come up with.

Elinor Smith Reporter and evening news host

I’ve loved working on almost every story so far this year. My favorite, though, was about this season’s Flathead Cherry crop.

I reported a year ago about an early freeze that killed most of 2024’s crop. This year, the cherries were healthy and harvestable. It was not only a positive update, but a satisfying resolution to one of my first MTPR assignments. Plus, cherries have always been my favorite fruit!

