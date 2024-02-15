Missoula school trustees approve heavy budget cuts as COVID aid ends

Missoula students Tuesday lined the entrance to the district’s administration building before the meeting. They chanted “Keep art alive” and held signs in support of the district’s Arts Education Director.

The position will likely be cut next school year — and it's far from the only one. Missoula County Public Schools trustees voted Tuesday to approve steep reductions as the district faces an $8 million shortfall. Districts statewide are contending with budgets gutted by the end of COVID-19 relief dollars, declining enrollments and rising costs.

Community members filled the building’s overflow area as Missoula County Public Schools superintendent Micah Hill painted a bleak picture of the district’s finances. He appeared emotional at times as he outlined the approximately 44 job cuts, including elementary and high school teachers and administrators.

“I want to recognize that those impacted by staffing reductions are good people. They have families, they have obligations and they have deep connections to our community,” Hill said.

Austin Amestoy / MTPR Missoula County Public Schools trustees listened to nearly three hours of public testimony on the district’s proposed 2024-25 budget. Community members advocated for a number of positions set to be cut next year amid the district’s $8 million budget shortfall.

The proposed cuts include:

18 elementary school teachers

13 high school teachers

13 administrative positions

The district also plans to eliminate an additional 48 positions that had been funded exclusively by federal COVID-19 funds. District business director Pat McHugh told MTPR most of those employees were hired under one-year contracts, and were made aware their jobs would likely be cut last October.

Funding tied to enrollment has been declining since 2019 as the district shrank by more than 470 students. Inflation has driven costs higher. The district’s business director says COVID-19 relief dollars helped plug holes for the last two years. But, those funds are expiring.

Most members of the public advocated for keeping the Arts Education Director position, including former director John Combs. He said the job is the root of art instruction in Missoula.

“Cut the root, and eventually the tree will wither,” Combs said. “It’s already happened in communities across the state; please, do not let it happen here.”

The Daily Interlake reported Kalispell Public Schools could see a deficit of more than $3 million. The Helena Independent Record reported Helena schools will likely face a gap of more than half a million dollars, even if voters approve levies this year.

Missoula school officials also plan to bring a slate of levies to the ballot this spring. If passed, they say the added revenue could save some positions from cuts, but not all.