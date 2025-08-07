© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
"Thank you" is written on a watercolor style illustration with wildflowers on a blue sky background.
Thank You!
Thank you to everyone who donated, volunteered and sent words of encouragement this week. You raised nearly $495,000 (and our spirits)! Our funding challenges are far from over, but your generosity gives us room to maneuver as we navigate the new public media landscape. Supporters like you are why public radio works. Thank you!
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Environmental group says state's review of Laurel power plant impacts falls short

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published August 7, 2025 at 7:37 AM MDT

The Montana Supreme Court last year ordered state environmental regulators to redo their assessment of a power plant near Laurel.

The Court specifically asked the state Department of Environmental Quality to reassess the gas-fired power plant’s light pollution and planet-warming emissions. The agency published its new analysis late last week.

Anne Hedges runs the Montana Environmental Information Center. The group sued over DEQ’s original permitting of the plant.

"It's as if they didn't even try to do what the Supreme Court said they were required to do under the Montana Constitution," Hedges says.

She says the new analysis is nearly identical to what was originally done, and fails to account for the lifelong emissions of the plant. That’s equivalent to 180,000 cars on the road each year.

"They, instead, just referenced some 2023 study from BLM that wasn't as detailed as what Montana scientists have compiled," Hedges says. "So we have the Montana climate assessment. We have the Montana climate assessment on public health. DEQ ignored all of that."

In an emailed statement a spokesperson for DEQ said the agency “evaluated greenhouse gas emissions with the same rigor it would apply to any other impact to the Montana environment,” and that the new analysis is consistent with the Supreme Court’s ruling.
Tags
Montana News EnvironmentAnne HedgesMontana Environmental Information CenterMontana Department of Environmental QualityClimate ChangeMontana Politics
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Environmental Reporter. She covers wildlife, natural resources, climate change and agriculture stories.

ellis.juhlin@mso.umt.edu
406-272-2568
Contact me
See stories by Ellis Juhlin
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information