Live. Local. Essential. – Public radio music stations connect their communities, boost musicians and music economies, support live performances, and play an essential role in preserving regional history and culture. That's why we're celebrating today.

Mobile clay studio brings art and excitement to Missoula students

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published October 29, 2025 at 2:00 PM MDT
Missoula artist and Wheels on the Bus founder Elisha Harteis stands in front of school bus painted in bright colors with images of pottery and a bird. Harteis says she's been dreaming of a mobile pottery studio since before the pandemic. A series of private donations this year made it possible. Now, she can bring lessons in the ceramic arts to students in any school.
Austin Amestoy
Missoula artist and Wheels on the Bus founder Elisha Harteis says she’s been dreaming of a mobile pottery studio since before the pandemic. A series of private donations this year made it possible. Now, she can bring lessons in the ceramic arts to students in any school.

DeSmet School sixth grader Esmay Anderson is putting the finishing touches on “Mr. Snuggles,” a carefully painted black cat on the side of her clay pumpkin. It’s a sunny October day, and she and her classmates are learning how to shape clay on some picnic benches. Parked on the school lawn behind them is a bus painted bright pink, orange and blue.

“I think it’s really fun,” Anderson says. “We have, like, one more week with them, which is really sad. This makes me really calm and happy.”

DeSmet Public School sixth grader Esmay Anderson holds a cat-painted pumpkin, dubbed "Mr. Snuggles," she crafted from a single lump of clay. She says the Wheels on the Bus classes help her calm down and focus.
Austin Amestoy
DeSmet Public School sixth grader Esmay Anderson crafted this cat-painted pumpkin, dubbed “Mr. Snuggles,” from a single lump of clay. She says the Wheels on the Bus classes help her calm down and focus.

A review like that is music to “Wheels on the Bus” founder Elisha Harteis. She’s a local artist who was inspired to bring ceramics to students after Missoula County Public Schools cut into arts programming last year to balance the budget.

“My passion is during the school day,” Harteis says. “How to keep kids engaged in education, I think, is through art.”

Art – and getting a little messy.

Instead of seats, this school bus has clay throwing wheels, giving students an opportunity to shape bowls, plates, pots, vases and more.

Harteis and her instructors can bring this clay studio anywhere. They launched this summer with a series of camps through Missoula Parks and Rec. Thanks to private donors, Harteis’ bus will be at DeSmet school every week for the rest of the school year, free of charge.

An overhead shot of a student working at a pottery wheel. A class with Wheels on the Bus means throwing clay on a wheel, a messy process that can take some getting used to, founder Elisha Harteis says. But, she says young students often take to it with surprising speed.
Austin Amestoy
A class with Wheels on the Bus means throwing clay on a wheel, a messy process that can take some getting used to, founder Elisha Harteis says. But, she says young students often take to it with surprising speed.

Superintendent Matt Driessen says it's the wrong move for schools to target the arts when budgets are tight.

“You know, when kids are excited about what they’re doing, that actually changes them,” Driessen says.

And these kids left little doubt they were excited about their clay creations.
Montana News EducationDeSmet SchoolEsmay AndersonElisha HarteisMatt Driessen
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

He is best reached by emailing austin.amestoy@umt.edu.
