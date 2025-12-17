Montana storm updates

An extreme cold front is driving powerful winds into Montana today, knocking down trees, obstructing roads and cutting power to thousands of Montanans.

Downed trees and powerlines are blocking major roadways across northwest Montana, including Highway 93 from Ronan to Kalispell, State Highway 200 from Thompson Falls to Noxon, and Highway 2 from Kalispell to Libby. Check conditions on major roadways near you by clicking here .

Dangerous driving conditions are impacting the entire state. Wind gusts can reduce vehicle control and blow debris onto roads. Storm damage has cancelled Butte Transit bus service until further notice.

Lincoln County is under emergency travel only, and Missoula residents have been advised not to travel.

NorthWestern Energy’s outage map as of 10 a.m. reported loss of power to thousands of customers in Thompson Falls, Plains, St. Regis, Superior, Alberton, Missoula, Corvallis, Hamilton, Butte and Bozeman. You can check the map for updates here .

Residents should stay away from downed powerlines and only use generators outdoors and far away from buildings. Intersections without power should be treated as four-way stops.

Those with power should charge phones and backup batteries now. If you lose power, keep your refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible. When conditions are safe, check in on neighbors and those with medical conditions.