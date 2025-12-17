Briefs: Flood disaster declaration; Medicaid work requirements; St. Regis drug bust

Gianforte requests federal disaster declaration due to northwestern Montana flooding

Victoria Traxler

Gov. Greg Gianforte is asking President Donald Trump to issue a major disaster declaration over the severe flooding in northwestern Montana.

In a letter to President Trump , Gianforte says Lincoln County, Sanders County and the Blackfeet Nation need federal support. Historic flooding resulting from recent weather events has compromised critical infrastructure. This includes a lack of potable water for Libby residents who are still under a boil advisory.

The declaration would bring in assistance from FEMA. The federal agency can provide assistance repairing damaged utilities, roads and bridges and water treatment facilities.

Gianforte urged that federal assistance is “essential” to support the affected communities.

Feds delay Medicaid work requirement applications

Aaron Bolton

Earlier this year, Congress passed legislation that requires some people on Medicaid to prove they are working in order to keep their health coverage. The state quickly submitted its plan to implement those work requirements.

The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will not consider the state’s request. State health officials told lawmakers this week that the state will have to wait for the federal agency to release its own application to implement work requirements. That’s expected early next year.

Despite the setback, state health department Director Charlie Brereton hopes the state can implement the new rules sometime next summer.

State health officials estimate nearly 10,000 people will lose Medicaid coverage by 2029 because of work requirements.

Outside estimates are much higher, ranging from about 30,000 to 50,000 people. Those estimates account for Montanans who still qualify but are unable to keep up with new paperwork.

51 people arrested in St. Regis drug bust

Elinor Smith

The Montana Highway Patrol recently seized over 28 pounds of illegal drugs in a substantial drug bust in St. Regis. The operation led to 51 total arrests. Forty-one of those were deportation arrests.

During the operation law enforcement seized over 14 pounds of methamphetamine as well as almost 14 pounds of cocaine. Smaller amounts of marijuana and fentanyl were also seized by law enforcement.

The operation was conducted in collaboration with United States Border Patrol, the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office and Air National Guard Counterdrug aviation. Montana Highway Patrol teams also seized 14 pounds of methamphetamine in Billings in the same time frame.