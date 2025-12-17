© 2025 MTPR
Environment
Montana environmental news covering wild things, climate, energy and natural resources.

December storms offer a preview of Montana's future, state climatologist says

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published December 17, 2025 at 4:23 PM MST
Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short points at a large screen showing an aerial image of a bridge in Libby, MT. Short spoke about the flood damage at a press conference in Libby on December 12, 2025.
Aaron Bolton
Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short speaks about the flood damage at a press conference in Libby on December 12, 2025.

Last week’s atmospheric river dropped over 12 inches of rain across northwest Montana, melting snow and triggering flooding across the region. December rains are more likely as a result of human-caused climate change, says State Climatologist Kelsey Jencso.

"This is what the future projections and climate modeling portend in terms of changes in our precipitation patterns as well as our temperature patterns."

Jencso says Montanans can expect to see more precipitation as a whole, but more of it coming in these bigger rainfall or snow events. These atmospheric rivers are not a new phenomenon, but they are projected to become much more common as greenhouse gas emissions continue to warm the planet.

"When we think about that increase in precipitation, there's nothing average about it. These events that are occurring are becoming more extreme in nature. These atmospheric rivers are a great example of that."

But Jencso explains this recent rainfall will help the drought-stricken region.

"Some of this precipitation is recharging our soils, our groundwater systems — which here in western Montana, we’ve desperately needed that. Our last three snowpack years have been pretty dismal."

There is more extreme weather hitting this week, including high winds across the state today, and additional precipitation in the forecast.
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Environmental Reporter. She covers wildlife, natural resources, climate change and agriculture stories.

