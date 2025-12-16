© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Winds could reach 100 mph in western Montana Wednesday

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published December 16, 2025 at 5:17 PM MST
A strong cold front will bring strong to potentially damaging west-southwest winds Wednesday across North-central Idaho, western Montana and Lemhi County, ID, Wednesday. Wind gusts in the valleys could reach 50-70 mph, with winds speeds up to 80-100 mph in the mountains. Key threats are downed trees and blocked roads, power outages and infrastructure damage.
National Weather Service Missoula
A strong cold front will bring strong to potentially damaging west-southwest winds Wednesday across North-central Idaho, western Montana and Lemhi County, ID, Wednesday. Wind gusts in the valleys could reach 50-70 mph, with winds speeds up to 80-100 mph in the mountains.

A powerful storm system is expected to crash into a wide swath of Montana this week.

National Weather Service officials in Missoula say the inbound storm could have more widespread impacts than the one that thrashed Missoula in July of 2024.

The entire Northern Rockies is likely to experience wind gusts greater than 50 mph early Wednesday morning through the afternoon.

Great Falls, Lewistown and Helena could get winds of 65 to 75 mph.

Cut Bank and Browning in north-central Montana have a 50% chance of wind speeds of 85 mph to 90 mph all day Wednesday.

These strong winds could damage structures and lead to dangerous driving conditions. They could also knock down trees in the already rain-saturated soil leading to widespread power outages. Officials say repairs to the power grid are extremely difficult, if not impossible, under those conditions.

Many regions by the end of the workweek will see much cooler temperatures with more rain, snow or a mix of both.

The active weather pattern could potentially last into the beginning of the new year.

A weather forecast map shows the probability of wind gusts greater than 80 mph in western and central Montana on Wednesday, December 17, 2025. The highest probabilities stretch from north of Shelby to south of Cody, Wyoming. Other pockets with a high probability of gusts greater than 80 mph include Missoula, the Bitterroot Valley, and from Dillon north to Garrison Junction.
National Weather Service Missoula
Probability of wind gusts in western Montana greater than 80 mph on Wednesday, December 17, 2025.
A weather forecast map shows a 90 to 100% probability of wind gusts greater than 60 mph in nearly all of western and north-central Montana on Wednesday, December 17, 2025.
National Weather Service Missoula
Probability of wind gusts in western Montana greater than 60 mph on Wednesday, December 17, 2025.
Tags
Montana News weatherNational Weather Service Missoula
Edward F. O'Brien
Edward O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the UM School of Journalism. He covers a wide range of stories from around the state.
edward.obrien@umt.edu.  
(406) 243-4065
See stories by Edward F. O'Brien
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information